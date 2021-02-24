Nissan ex-CEO Tells Court Ghosn's Pay Was Too Low

He described a talented leader Nissan tried to retain with money.

Feb 24th, 2021
Yuri Kageyama
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, then Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference in the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Former Nissan Chief Executive Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving.
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, then Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a press conference in the automaker's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Former Nissan Chief Executive Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving.
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving.

“Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

“We needed to prepare for Mr. Ghosn’s eventual retirement to keep him motivated and to have him continue to work for Nissan,” he said in answer to a prosecutor’s questioning.

Saikawa worked closely with Ghosn and succeeded Ghosn as CEO in 2017. After Ghosn was arrested in November 2018, he denounced Ghosn.

Saikawa resigned in September 2019 after questions over his own compensation surfaced. He denied wrongdoing and was not charged.

He struck a sympathetic tone Tuesday, telling the court he signed several draft documents on remuneration packages for Ghosn, including retirement pay, consultant fees and a non-compete agreement to prevent him from moving to a competitor.

Kelly, who was overseeing the compensation plans, is asserting his innocence in the trial that began last year. An American, he has been charged with financial misconduct in failing to fully disclose Ghosn’s future compensation. No one at Nissan apart from Ghosn and Kelly has been charged.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, salvaging the Japanese automaker from the brink of collapse. He is accused of under-reporting his income by about 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year over several years and of breach of trust.

In the cross-examination by Kelly's defense lawyer Yoichi Kitamura, Saikawa said the several documents he signed were not about Ghosn's unpaid compensation but for services after Ghosn's retirement. Saikawa stressed the documents were drafts with blank dates to be inserted later, and they would have become official contracts only when Ghosn left Nissan.

When asked why he signed the documents, Saikawa said he trusted Kelly.

“He is an expert and a professional, and he was coming up with the proposals with an understanding of the overall process. If he was saying it, there could be no mistake,” Saikawa told the court.

Witnesses and prosecutors have said Ghosn took a pay cut to about half of what he’d been getting after the law started requiring such disclosures to securities authorities in 2010.

Ghosn also says he is innocent. He fled while out on bail in late 2019, and is now in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Separately, Japan is seeking the extradition of Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, accused of smuggling Ghosn out of Japan. They are now being held in a suburban Boston jail. Earlier this month, a U.S. judge cleared the way for the two to be handed over to Japan.

Kelly's trial, before a panel of three judges, is expected to last for several more months. More than 99% of Japanese criminal trials result in convictions.

Nissan has been charged as a company. It has acknowledged guilt but is still standing trial, as is standard in Japan.

More in Automotive
Volvo Museum, Goteborg, Sweden, July 26, 2019.
Former Volvo Worker Charged with Spying
He allegedly handed information to a Russian diplomat in return for money.
Feb 22nd, 2021
The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV, foreground, and EUV, Feb. 11, 2021, Milford, Mich.
Pennsylvania Crafting Electric Vehicle Mandate
The proposed rule would require automakers to offer electric cars for sale in the state.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Cooper tires on display at Vermont Tire and Service, Inc. in Montpelier, VT.
Goodyear Acquires Cooper in All-American Tire Deal
Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces.
Feb 22nd, 2021
This Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 photo provided by Hayden Smith shows United Airlines Flight 328 approaching Denver International Airport, after experiencing 'a right-engine failure' shortly after takeoff from Denver. Federal regulators are investigating what caused a catastrophic engine failure on the plane that rained debris on Denver suburbs as the aircraft made an emergency landing. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was hurt despite large pieces of the engine casing that narrowly missed homes below.
Boeing Grounds 777s After Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air
Pieces of the casing of the engine rained down on suburban neighborhoods.
Feb 22nd, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a Honda Motor Co. showroom in Tokyo.
Tech Expert Tapped to Lead Honda
He promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.
Feb 19th, 2021
In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the company sign stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership, in Centennial, Colo. Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, and which apparently affected dealers’ ability to order vehicles and parts and knocked offline a smartphone app that owners use to remotely start and warm up vehicles.
Kia, Hyundai Recovering from Days-Long Network Outages
Kia cited “online speculation” that it was hit by ransomware.
Feb 19th, 2021
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Cost Controls, Luxury Sales Help Daimler Weather Pandemic
The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11% to $186.3 billion.
Feb 18th, 2021
Mm 182 Thumb
McLaren Artura Supercar Debuts as Plug-in Hybrid
And the price tag might surprise you.
Feb 18th, 2021
The Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, June 25, 2020.
Lordstown Motors Wants Ohio to OK Direct Sales
It hopes to get around a rule requiring vehicle sales go through auto dealerships.
Feb 18th, 2021
Companies such as GM, Ford and most other car manufacturers already have or are introducing all-electric vehicles in an attempt to catch up with market leader Tesla.
Application of Manufactured Aluminum Alloys in Today's Modern Cars
When it comes to cars, lighter does not necessarily mean smaller.
Feb 17th, 2021
I Stock 1205377470
NJ Earmarks $100M for Electric Truck, Bus Fleets
Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged that the state would use 100% clean energy by 2050.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021