Chief Asks Jeep to Drop Use of 'Cherokee'

"It does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," he said.

Feb 23rd, 2021
Associated Press
In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a news conference in Tahlequah, Okla. The chief of the Cherokee Nation says it's time for auto maker Jeep to stop using the tribe's name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement he believes corporations and team sports should stop using Native American names, images and mascots on their teams and products.
In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a news conference in Tahlequah, Okla. The chief of the Cherokee Nation says it's time for auto maker Jeep to stop using the tribe's name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement he believes corporations and team sports should stop using Native American names, images and mascots on their teams and products.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — It is time for Jeep to stop using the Cherokee Nation's name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs, the chief of the Oklahoma-based tribe said.

Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said in a statement first reported by Car & Driver magazine that he believes corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names, images and mascots as nicknames or on their products.

“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," Hoskin said.

Kristin Starnes, a spokeswoman for Jeep’s parent company, Amsterdam-based Stellantis, said in a statement that the vehicle name was carefully selected “and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride." She didn't say whether the company was considering renaming the vehicles and didn't immediately reply to an email requesting that information.

Hoskin says the best way to honor the Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based tribe is to learn more about its history.

“The best way to honor us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriateness," Hoskin said.

The controversy comes amid a national reckoning over the use of Native American names and images, particularly in sports.

After years of resistance and under pressure from corporate sponsors, the NFL's Washington, D.C., franchise announced last year that it was dropping its “Redskins” nickname and Indian head logo and would go by the name Washington Football Team until a permanent replacement was chosen. Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians also announced last year that it would change its name.

More in Automotive
This Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 photo provided by Hayden Smith shows United Airlines Flight 328 approaching Denver International Airport, after experiencing 'a right-engine failure' shortly after takeoff from Denver. Federal regulators are investigating what caused a catastrophic engine failure on the plane that rained debris on Denver suburbs as the aircraft made an emergency landing. Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was hurt despite large pieces of the engine casing that narrowly missed homes below.
Boeing Grounds 777s After Engine Blows Apart Mid-Air
Pieces of the casing of the engine rained down on suburban neighborhoods.
Feb 22nd, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a Honda Motor Co. showroom in Tokyo.
Tech Expert Tapped to Lead Honda
He promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.
Feb 19th, 2021
In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the company sign stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership, in Centennial, Colo. Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, and which apparently affected dealers’ ability to order vehicles and parts and knocked offline a smartphone app that owners use to remotely start and warm up vehicles.
Kia, Hyundai Recovering from Days-Long Network Outages
Kia cited “online speculation” that it was hit by ransomware.
Feb 19th, 2021
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Cost Controls, Luxury Sales Help Daimler Weather Pandemic
The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11% to $186.3 billion.
Feb 18th, 2021
Mm 182 Thumb
McLaren Artura Supercar Debuts as Plug-in Hybrid
And the price tag might surprise you.
Feb 18th, 2021
The Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, June 25, 2020.
Lordstown Motors Wants Ohio to OK Direct Sales
It hopes to get around a rule requiring vehicle sales go through auto dealerships.
Feb 18th, 2021
Companies such as GM, Ford and most other car manufacturers already have or are introducing all-electric vehicles in an attempt to catch up with market leader Tesla.
Application of Manufactured Aluminum Alloys in Today's Modern Cars
When it comes to cars, lighter does not necessarily mean smaller.
Feb 17th, 2021
I Stock 1205377470
NJ Earmarks $100M for Electric Truck, Bus Fleets
Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged that the state would use 100% clean energy by 2050.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021
Mm 181 Thumb
Volkswagen a ‘Victim’ in EV Battery Spat
A dispute with a battery supplier is complicating VW's electrification plans.
Feb 16th, 2021
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn during a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020.
Supreme Court Denies Accused Ghosn Smugglers' Bid to Stay in US
Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold.
Feb 16th, 2021
Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday, February 15, 2021.
Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help turn around the 86-year-old brand.
Feb 16th, 2021