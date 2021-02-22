Goodyear Acquires Cooper in All-American Tire Deal

Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces.

Feb 22nd, 2021
Matt Ott
Cooper tires on display at Vermont Tire and Service, Inc. in Montpelier, VT.
Cooper tires on display at Vermont Tire and Service, Inc. in Montpelier, VT.
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers.

Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue. The company has about 10,000 employees in 15 countries. In addition to the Cooper brand, it also owns Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.

For Goodyear, the bigger company, the deal will nearly double its presence in China. Cooper will get access to Goodyear's 2,500 retail locations. The companies had combined sales of $19.5 billion in 2019. By combining, the new company would save about $165 million within two years of closing and free up cash in tax savings.

It will also bring an array of tire brands together under one roof, including Goodyear's Dunlop and Kelly brands, and Cooper's Mastercraft and Mickey Thompson brands. The auto industry navigated a whirlwind year with the pandemic and all of the economic disruptions that accompanied it. Industry analysts see a rebound this year as vaccines are more broadly distributed, but many do not see activity reaching the levels of 2019, before the pandemic hit.

But shares in both companies have been rising sharply over the past year, particularly in the past three moths. Shares of Goodyear are up more than 21 percent in the past 30 days. Shares of Cooper are up almost 10 percent in that time.

Shareholders of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., based in Findlay, Ohio, will get $41.75 in cash and about 0.9 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of Cooper stock. Based on Goodyear's closing price on Friday, the total consideration for Cooper shareholders is $54.36 per share, a 24 percent premium to Cooper's closing price on Friday. Shares in Cooper jumped 17 percent in premarket trading.

The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the second half of this year. It would give shareholders of Goodyear about 84 percent of the company and Cooper shareholders with the remaining 16 percent, the companies said.

The company will be based in Goodyear's home of Akron, Ohio. Cooper's current headquarters is 132 miles away in Findlay, Ohio, where the company will continue to maintain a presence.

More in Automotive
In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo the company sign stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership, in Centennial, Colo. Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, and which apparently affected dealers’ ability to order vehicles and parts and knocked offline a smartphone app that owners use to remotely start and warm up vehicles.
Kia, Hyundai Recovering from Days-Long Network Outages
Kia cited “online speculation” that it was hit by ransomware.
Feb 19th, 2021
In this file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Cost Controls, Luxury Sales Help Daimler Weather Pandemic
The bottom line improved on $3.2 billion from 2019, even as top-line revenue fell 11% to $186.3 billion.
Feb 18th, 2021
Mm 182 Thumb
McLaren Artura Supercar Debuts as Plug-in Hybrid
And the price tag might surprise you.
Feb 18th, 2021
The Endurance pickup truck at Lordstown Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, June 25, 2020.
Lordstown Motors Wants Ohio to OK Direct Sales
It hopes to get around a rule requiring vehicle sales go through auto dealerships.
Feb 18th, 2021
Companies such as GM, Ford and most other car manufacturers already have or are introducing all-electric vehicles in an attempt to catch up with market leader Tesla.
Application of Manufactured Aluminum Alloys in Today's Modern Cars
When it comes to cars, lighter does not necessarily mean smaller.
Feb 17th, 2021
I Stock 1205377470
NJ Earmarks $100M for Electric Truck, Bus Fleets
Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged that the state would use 100% clean energy by 2050.
Feb 17th, 2021
In this file photo, a container ship passes the Ford car plant in Cologne, Germany.
Ford to Go All-Electric in Europe by 2030
Ford will spend $1 billion to turn a German factory into its base for battery-powered car production.
Feb 17th, 2021
Mm 181 Thumb
Volkswagen a ‘Victim’ in EV Battery Spat
A dispute with a battery supplier is complicating VW's electrification plans.
Feb 16th, 2021
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn during a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020.
Supreme Court Denies Accused Ghosn Smugglers' Bid to Stay in US
Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold.
Feb 16th, 2021
Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday, February 15, 2021.
Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help turn around the 86-year-old brand.
Feb 16th, 2021
The 2022 Bolt EV, foreground, and EUV are displayed, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Milford, Michigan.
GM's Chevy Bolt SUV Joins Parade of New US EVs
Fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. new vehicle sales last year.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, displays a GM ignition switch similar to those linked to 13 deaths and dozens of crashes of General Motors small cars like the Chevy Cobalt, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. General Motors Co., has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide.
GM Settles with California for $5.75M
The company is accused of making false statements about problems with its deadly ignition switches.
Feb 15th, 2021