GM, Navistar Team Up on Hydrogen Trucks

Navistar says its trucks will be able to go more than 500 miles on a single charge.

Jan 27th, 2021
Tom Krisher
Navistar, who operates as the owner of International brand of trucks and diesel engines, will partner with GM on hydrogen.
Navistar, who operates as the owner of International brand of trucks and diesel engines, will partner with GM on hydrogen.
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — In about three years, Navistar plans to start selling low-emission hydrogen-powered heavy trucks under a partnership with General Motors and a small distribution company called OneH2.

The venture announced Wednesday is an early commercial deployment of the technology in U.S. long-haul trucking. Navistar hopes it will start widespread use of hydrogen-electric trucks, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions that come from burning diesel fuel.

GM will provide fuel cell “power cubes” to Navistar, while OneH2 will set up fueling stations either by trucking hydrogen to terminals or through small hydrogen generation units, the companies said in a statement.

Trucking company J.B Hunt will use test trucks in a pilot program starting toward the end of next year. Navistar says its trucks will be able to go more than 500 miles (800 kilometers) on a single charge and can be refueled in less than 15 minutes.

None of the companies would give financial details of the collaboration. GM, which has been researching hydrogen fuel cells for 50 years, has stated in the past it wants to develop markets to sell its new technologies to other companies. Navistar said it would take a minority stake in Longview, North Carolina, based OneH2.

The companies said the cost of running Navistar's International RH fuel cell electric vehicles is expected to be comparable to diesel in certain markets.

They are expected to be commercially available sometime in 2024 to run routes with OneH2 refueling stations along the way.

"It is going to be opened and expanded to other companies," said Navistar CEO Persio Lisboa. “There's been a lot of interest from our customers.”

J.B. Hunt wouldn't say where the trucks would run in the test program.

“It can be anywhere. We have a lot of flexibility as we roll this out,” said Nick Hobbs, the company's chief operating officer.

Hydrogen fuel cell trucks have an advantage over battery-electric powered trucks, with longer range pulling heavy loads, and because they can be refueled faster, said Charles Freese, executive director of GM's fuel cell business.

More in Automotive
Ep107
Stopping Bullets Without Spilling from the Minibar
The Sentry Civilian looks to combine military-level security with J-Lo-level luxury.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Nissan Ap21022357990963
Nissan Commits to UK Plant After Post-Brexit Deal
While there won't be any tariffs or quotas, other barriers to trade could increase operating costs.
Jan 22nd, 2021
This photo provided by Audi shows the Audi e-tron GT prototype, a fully electric sport sedan that promises equal parts speed and long-distance comfort.
Top Automotive Tech at CES 2021
Automakers are focused on more advanced infotainment systems and the continued evolution of electric vehicles.
Jan 21st, 2021
In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Transportation Secretary former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect speaks during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Buttigieg Aims for Infrastructure Overhaul
The nominee calls it a "generational opportunity" to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change.
Jan 21st, 2021
Mm 169 Thumb
Report Says Tesla is 1,600 Years Away from its Market Value
That's a lot of cars.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, left, Stellantis CEO Carlos Taveras, center, and Chariman John Elkann, right, virtually ring the NYSE opening bell.
Stellantis CEO: New Car Company Will Protect Jobs and Brands
The new entity has been dogged by speculation of layoffs and brand cuts.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sept. 24, 2019 photo shows former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, right, in front of his attorney, Miles Ehrlich, outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. President Donald Trump has pardoned Levandowski, who plead guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.
Trump Pardons Ex-Google Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
Anthony Levandowski took a trove of self-driving car technology when he left Google.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo, shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.
US Rejects Ford, Mazda Requests to Avoid Takata Recalls
The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S.
Jan 19th, 2021
A Cruise AV autonomous Bolt EV in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM Teams with Microsoft on Driverless Cars
The partnership will help accelerate the rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
Jan 19th, 2021
I Stock 1204181902
Electric Vehicle Battery Charges Rapidly, Reduces Range Anxiety
Lithium iron phosphate batteries have a range of 250 miles — with the ability to charge in 10 minutes.
Jan 19th, 2021
Long time exposure photo shows commuters driving towards Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district.
European Car Sales Suffer Worst Plunge Ever
The pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the industry.
Jan 19th, 2021
Mm 167 Thumb
‘Le Car’ Returning as an Electric Vehicle
Renault’s new EV lineup includes an overhaul of its classic city car.
Jan 18th, 2021