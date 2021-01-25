Shell Buys European EV Charging Firm

The deal will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain.

Jan 25th, 2021
Electric Cars 488178053 3866x2580 (1)

BERLIN (AP) — Oil and gas giant Shell is buying ubitricity, a major provider of electric vehicle charging points in Europe. Shell said Monday that it would buy a 100 percent stake in the Berlin-based startup, without disclosing the price. 

"The move represents a further step in Shell's efforts to support drivers as they switch to lower-carbon transport," the company said. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain with more than 2,700 charge points. Ubitricity also has smaller public networks in Germany and France, and has installed over 1,500 charge points for fleet customers across Europe. 

The company's focus has been to integrate charge points into existing street infrastructure such as lamp posts, to reduce the cost of laying new power lines down streets. Experts say easier access to charging facilities is key to the successful rollout of electric vehicles. 

Shell has said it wants to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.


More in Automotive
Mm 169 Thumb
Report Says Tesla is 1,600 Years Away from its Market Value
That's a lot of cars.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, left, Stellantis CEO Carlos Taveras, center, and Chariman John Elkann, right, virtually ring the NYSE opening bell.
Stellantis CEO: New Car Company Will Protect Jobs and Brands
The new entity has been dogged by speculation of layoffs and brand cuts.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sept. 24, 2019 photo shows former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, right, in front of his attorney, Miles Ehrlich, outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. President Donald Trump has pardoned Levandowski, who plead guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.
Trump Pardons Ex-Google Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
Anthony Levandowski took a trove of self-driving car technology when he left Google.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo, shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.
US Rejects Ford, Mazda Requests to Avoid Takata Recalls
The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S.
Jan 19th, 2021
A Cruise AV autonomous Bolt EV in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM Teams with Microsoft on Driverless Cars
The partnership will help accelerate the rollout of electric, self-driving cars.
Jan 19th, 2021
I Stock 1204181902
Electric Vehicle Battery Charges Rapidly, Reduces Range Anxiety
Lithium iron phosphate batteries have a range of 250 miles — with the ability to charge in 10 minutes.
Jan 19th, 2021
Long time exposure photo shows commuters driving towards Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. In background the buildings of the banking district.
European Car Sales Suffer Worst Plunge Ever
The pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the industry.
Jan 19th, 2021
Mm 167 Thumb
‘Le Car’ Returning as an Electric Vehicle
Renault’s new EV lineup includes an overhaul of its classic city car.
Jan 18th, 2021
GM CAMI Assembly plant, Ingersoll, Ont.
GM to Convert SUV Plant to Electric Delivery Vans
The vans are part of GM's new BrightDrop venture.
Jan 18th, 2021
Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn arrives for a questioning at the German federal parliament in Berlin, Jan. 19, 2017.
Prosecutors Drop Securities Case Against Former VW CEO
Martin Winterkorn faces heavier penalties in a separate fraud case connected to the company's diesel emissions scandal.
Jan 18th, 2021
The new Stellantis logo at the historic Mirafiori headquarters, Turin, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021.
Stellantis Shares Jump on First Day
The merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler creates the fourth-largest auto company in the world.
Jan 18th, 2021
I Stock 1194849705
Agency Updates Auto Safety Ratings for New Technology
The NHTSA wants to update its ratings system for vehicle safety to include testing of some new advanced driver-assist systems.
Jan 15th, 2021