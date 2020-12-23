Musk: Apple CEO Didn't Take Meeting About Buying Tesla

Apple is reportedly working on developing its own electric cars.

Dec 23rd, 2020
Associated Press
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award.
Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but the iPhone maker’s CEO blew off the meeting.

In a tweet Tuesday, Musk said he reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook “to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for one-tenth of our current value). He refused to take the meeting.”

Tesla’s market value is $616 billion, as of the close of trading Tuesday. One-tenth of that is $61.6 billion.

Musk said he sought out the meeting with Cook “during the darkest days of the Model 3 program,” a reference to Tesla’s first electric car designed for the mass market. As recently as 2018, Tesla was struggling to meet its vehicle production goals and turn a profit.

Tesla's fortunes have changed since then. The automaker is finally making money on a consistent basis after years of losses and continues to hit milestones for deliveries of its vehicles. Its shares have soared 665% this year alone, making it the world's most valuable automaker and among the top 10 biggest U.S. companies in the S&P 500 index, which Tesla entered on Monday.

Musk's tweet followed published reports suggesting Apple is working on developing its own electric cars.

Apple declined to comment.

More in Automotive
I Stock 1180466159
Tesla Stock Takes a Hit on 1st Day in S&P 500
The price had hit a record high before the company joined the prestigious index.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
German Court Upholds Tree-Felling Ban at Tesla Plant Site
The court says Tesla had not provided information on paying for possible environmental restoration projects.
Dec 21st, 2020
An unsold 2021 S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership.
High-Flying Tesla Joins S&P 500
Skeptics say buyer beware.
Dec 21st, 2020
Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jan. 14, 2019.
Fiat Chrysler CEO to Run Americas After Merger
PSA Peugeot's chief executive will run the overall company, to be named Stellantis.
Dec 18th, 2020
I Stock 491488082 (1)
Volkswagen Loses Top EU Court Case in Diesel Scandal
The company admitted to fitting millions of cars with a device that allowed them to cheat on emissions tests.
Dec 17th, 2020
Workers prepare a modified Bradley Fighting Vehicle, known as a Mission Enabling Technologies-Demonstrator, during an exercise at Fort Carson, Colo.
Army Launches Autonomous Armored Vehicle Project
Clemson University’s automotive hub will house the new Virtual Prototyping of Ground Systems Center.
Dec 17th, 2020
Carlos Ghosn Ap
Court Keeps Travel Ban for Pilots Charged over Ghosn Escape
The seven are accused of helping Ghosn flee while he awaited trial in Japan.
Dec 17th, 2020
The Honda logo is seen on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show.
Honda Recalls 1.4M US Vehicles for Software, Other Problems
A programming flaw in a control computer can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction.
Dec 16th, 2020
This undated photo provided by Kia shows the 2021 Kia Telluride, which retains its crown as the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2021. It stands out from the competition with its more premium look and feel.
Edmunds Reveals 2021 Top Rated Vehicles
Each winner has been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated over many miles of real-world use.
Dec 16th, 2020
Thumb
Ford Vehicle Gets Zero Stars in Crash Test
Some of the crash test footage is a little alarming.
Dec 16th, 2020
CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen Board Issues Vote of Confidence in CEO
The vote gives a public show of support for the automaker's push into digital and electric cars.
Dec 15th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 15 At 9 48 37 Am
Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous Electric Vehicle
The compact, multidirectional vehicle is designed for dense, urban environments.
Dec 14th, 2020