Volkswagen Loses Top EU Court Case in Diesel Scandal

The company admitted to fitting millions of cars with a device that allowed them to cheat on emissions tests.

Dec 17th, 2020
Samuel Petrequin
I Stock 491488082 (1)
iStock

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Volkswagen breached the law by installing on its cars a so-called defeat device to cheat on emission tests and cannot argue it was merely protecting car engines.

The scandal known as “Dieselgate" erupted five years ago when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that Volkswagen had installed special software to rig U.S. emissions tests for its latest “clean diesel” vehicles.

The German car manufacturer admitted to fitting millions of cars with the device and it turned out that the use of the cheating software had not been isolated to the U.S. In Europe, it had argued that the software could be justified by the fact that it helps protect the engine over time.

Volkswagen was referred to as “company X” in the court ruling, which established that “a manufacturer cannot install a defeat device which systematically improves, during approval procedures, the performance of the vehicle emission control system and thus obtain approval of the vehicle."

The case was examined by the ECJ after the Paris prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation into whether Volkswagen deceived buyers of diesel cars fitted with the device.

“This landmark ruling is good news for getting cleaner air in Europe," said Jens Müller, the air quality coordinator at Transport & Environment, an umbrella group of NGOs campaigning for cleaner transport. “National authorities can’t allow carmakers to prioritize profits over our health anymore. Now there are no more excuses: Manipulated cars must be fixed and consumers must be compensated across Europe."

In its detailed and technical ruling, the court dismissed the idea that the presence of the device could be justified by the fact it contributes to preventing the ageing or clogging up of the engine.

“In order to be justified, the presence of such a device must allow the engine to be protected against sudden and exceptional damage, and that only those immediate risks of damage which give rise to a specific hazard when the vehicle is driven are such as to justify the use of a defeat device," the court said.

In a separate ruling this summer, the ECJ said that EU consumers can sue in the country where they bought Volkswagen vehicles fitted with the device rather than having it to do it in Germany, making it easier for them to start legal action.

Volkswagen admitted that about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide were fitted with the deceptive software, which reduced nitrogen oxide emissions when the cars were placed on a test machine but allowed higher emissions and improved engine performance during normal driving. The scandal cost Volkswagen 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles.

Volkswagen said the ECJ ruling won’t have consequences on the ongoing legal disputes notably because the court did not comment on the question of possible damages to car owners.

More in Automotive
Thumb
Ford Vehicle Gets Zero Stars in Crash Test
Some of the crash test footage is a little alarming.
Dec 16th, 2020
CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen Board Issues Vote of Confidence in CEO
The vote gives a public show of support for the automaker's push into digital and electric cars.
Dec 15th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 15 At 9 48 37 Am
Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous Electric Vehicle
The compact, multidirectional vehicle is designed for dense, urban environments.
Dec 14th, 2020
In this June 17, 2020, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit. Ashton, a former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to 2 1/2 years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls 'systemic' corruption at the highest ranks of the union.
UAW, US Attorney Reach Deal to Reform Union
Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty to charges since 2017.
Dec 14th, 2020
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
German Court Halts Felling of Trees at Site of Tesla Plant
Environmental groups are concerned about protected species in the area.
Dec 11th, 2020
In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus looks at an SUV vehicle on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, in Beijing. China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans rose by double digits in November as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but were below pre-virus levels for the year to date, an industry group reported Friday.
China's Auto Sales Rise in November
But the world's largest auto market was still down for the year.
Dec 11th, 2020
Mm 157 Thumb
Elon Musk Ditches 'Entitled' California
This is the next move in Musk's very public spat with the state of California.
Dec 10th, 2020
A Cruise AV autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM's Cruise to Deploy Fully Driverless Cars in San Francisco
As many as five Cruise vehicles — likely carrying only its employees at the outset — will be dispatched in parts of the city.
Dec 10th, 2020
Carsalestn
Big Three Profits Surge Despite Sales Slump
The only automakers registering year-over-year sales increases were Tesla, Mazda and Kia.
Dec 9th, 2020
I Stock 1140203853
Honda Halts UK Production Amid COVID-19 Shipping Delays
The automaker said it was forced to pause production because "transport-related" delays left it short of parts.
Dec 9th, 2020
Ep97
Defunct EV Maker Returns with Solar Car
Nearly a decade after it shut down, Aptera says its new car likely won’t need to be charged at all.
Dec 8th, 2020
Mm 156 Thumb
COVID-19 Forces Ford to Delay Bronco Launch
The wait list could stretch up to 18 months.
Dec 8th, 2020