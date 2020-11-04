Volvo to Take EV Motor Development In-House

The company continues to move toward becoming a fully electric car maker.

Nov 4th, 2020
Volvo Cars
Volvo Xc90 I Stock 902687592
iStock

Volvo Cars is making significant investments that allow for the in-house design and development of electric motors for the next generation of Volvo models, as the company continues to move towards becoming a fully electric car maker.

The company has opened a brand new electric motor lab in Shanghai, China, the latest addition to its global network of facilities for the development and testing of electric car components. The lab comes in addition to ongoing e-motor development in Gothenburg, Sweden and state-of-the-art battery labs in China and Sweden.

Taking over the role of the internal combustion engine in car engineering, e-motors are a fundamental building block of electric cars, together with the battery and power electronics. The interplay between these three component areas is crucial in developing premium electric cars.

Bringing the development of electric motors in-house will allow Volvo Cars engineers to further optimize electric motors and the entire electric driveline in new Volvos. This approach will allow engineers to make further gains in terms of energy efficiency and overall performance.

“Through in-house design and development, we can fine-tune our e-motors to ever better levels,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars. “By constantly improving their overall performance levels in terms of energy efficiency and comfort, we create an electric driving experience that is unique to Volvo.”

E-motors enable hallmark features that electric cars are known for, such as instant acceleration and so-called One Pedal Driving, whereby drivers use the gas pedal both for acceleration and deceleration, depending on whether they push in or lift their foot off the pedal.

The newly opened electric motor lab in Shanghai became operational last month. It will mainly focus on electric motor development for use in fully electric and hybrid cars based on Volvo Cars’ forthcoming SPA 2 modular vehicle architecture.

The investments in e-motor design and development represent yet another step towards Volvo Cars’ climate ambitions and electrification strategy. It aims for 50 per cent of its sales to be fully electric vehicles by 2025, with the rest hybrids.

Electrification is part of the company’s comprehensive climate plan which addresses carbon emissions across all its operations and products, towards its ambition to become climate-neutral by 2040.

The plan goes beyond addressing tailpipe emissions through electrification; the company will also tackle carbon emissions in its manufacturing network and wider operations, its supply chain and through recycling and reuse of materials.

As a first tangible step towards its 2040 vision the company aims to reduce its lifecycle carbon footprint per car by 40 per cent between 2018 and 2025.

 

More in Automotive
The 5,000-pound GM Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle was uniquely engineered to fulfill military requirements and designed to provide rapid ground mobility. The expeditionary ISV is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability.
GM Delivers First Infantry Squad Vehicle to Army
It's based on the Chevrolet Colorado.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Image from security camera video showing Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, Dec. 30, 2019.
US OKs Extraditions in Ghosn Escape Case
The Taylors are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges that they helped the former Nissan chairman flee the country.
Oct 30th, 2020
Cars are lined up at a Volkswagen car dealer in Essen, Germany.
Volkswagen Returns to Profit as Global Auto Markets Recover
Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year.
Oct 29th, 2020
Toyota showroom in Tokyo, Aug. 2, 2019.
Toyota Adds 1.5M Vehicles to Engine Stalling Recalls
The latest recall brings the total number requiring fuel pump repairs to 5.8 million.
Oct 29th, 2020
Mm 135 Thumb
Production Vehicle Shatters Speed Record
The 1,750-hp supercar ran tests in the Nevada desert.
Oct 29th, 2020
Logo of the French car maker Peugeot is pictured in Paris.
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Moving Toward Full Merger
The deal will create the globe’s fourth-largest carmaker.
Oct 28th, 2020
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
VW Recalls Jettas to Fix Fuel Leaks that Can Cause Fires
The German automaker hasn’t figured out yet what it will do to fix the problem.
Oct 28th, 2020
I Stock 1172766617
Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Vehicles Can't Drive Themselves
Experts say Tesla is actively misleading people about the capabilities of the "self-driving" software.
Oct 23rd, 2020
In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, is reporting third-quarter earnings on Friday Oct. 22, 2020.
Daimler Rebounds After Lockdowns, Raises Outlook
The automaker now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Deployment Manager Jason Peres, center, explains how Relay, an electric autonomous vehicle, works to new riders in Fairfax, Va.
Self-Driving Shuttle Debuts in High-Traffic Spot
The future of transportation, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels, drives itself through northern Virginia's notorious traffic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Honda logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb. 14, 2019.
Honda, Ariz. Reach Settlement Over Airbags
Prosecutors said the automaker failed to disclose defects that led to two deaths in the state.
Oct 22nd, 2020
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV.
GM Introduces Revamped Electric Hummer
A loaded off-road Hummer "Edition 1" will start at more than $112,000.
Oct 21st, 2020