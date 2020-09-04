Daimler Tests Self-Driving Trucks in Southwest

Daimler and Torc Robotics established a new testing center as they begin automated runs for 18-wheelers.

Sep 4th, 2020
Morgan Lee
Daimler Trucks North America&rsquo;s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Daimler Trucks and allied vehicle software company Torc Robotics announced Thursday the expansion of testing for self-driving trucks to public roads in New Mexico along major long-haul freight routes.

The companies have established a new testing center in Albuquerque, as they begin automated runs for 18-wheel vehicles with autonomous diving technology on public highways — supported by a human driver and a safety conductor.

Daimler's Autonomous Technology Group has taken aim at commercializing self-driving trucks within a decade, and the new testing location complements ongoing research on roadways in Virginia with milder weather and fewer steep hills.

“The reason that we started the test center in Southwest is, one, there's a lot of cargo that gets transported in that region,” Torc Robotics CEO Michael Fleming said. “We're not really faced with severe snow and ice like we find it the Northeast, and at the same time, the environmental terrain is a little bit easier as well.”

Arizona already serves as a major testing ground for autonomous vehicles, including a public-private partnership involving major public universities that was announced in 2018. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suspended Uber’s self-driving vehicle testing privileges in March 2018 in the wake of a pedestrian fatality in a Phoenix suburb.

Daimler's testing routes in New Mexico are not publicly disclosed, thought the trucks are prominently labeled as Daimler autonomous-driving vehicles.

The on-board, self-driving technology keeps trucks on track by using a combination of sensors that employ radar, cameras and lasers for measuring distances.

In a news release, the companies said all automated runs require both a safety conductor and a safety driver who holds a commercial driver’s license and undergoes special training in extreme vehicle dynamics and automated systems.

Fleming said that engineering challenges in autonomous trucking revolve around responses to other moving vehicles.

“The real challenge comes when we have bad actors or other vehicles on the road doing things that they shouldn’t be doing,” he said. “When you have one bad actor, it’s not that complicated. But when you have clusters of bad actors, things become much more challenging and difficult. One of the things that we’ve spent a lot of time doing is figuring out what’s the most appropriate action or behavior in some of these complex situations.”

Torc says it has tested its self-driving vehicle system in many states in the U.S., including a cross country trip in 2017.

The New Mexico research center suggests an increasing commitment to autonomous driving by Daimler Trucks & Buses, which delivered roughly a half-million trucks and buses to customers in 2019.

More in Automotive
One of the test vehicles from Argo AI, Ford&apos;s autonomous vehicle unit.
US Agency Posts Online Map to Track Autonomous Vehicle Tests
The pilot program that now shows testing in 17 cities across the nation.
Sep 3rd, 2020
An electric car stand at a loading station of a car dealer in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Europeans Bought More Electric Cars During Lockdown
The new figures come as automakers ramp up electric car production.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash.
Study: Electronics Could Stop 40% of Big Truck Rear Crashes
When rear crashes did happen, the systems cut the speeds by more than half.
Sep 3rd, 2020
A photographer captures images of the General Motors-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell.
Honda, GM to Work Together on Vehicles
The move is another sign of increasing consolidation in the automotive industry.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Boltmmtn
Chevy Unveils an 'EUV'
GM is looking to raise some eyebrows with this upcoming model.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 1210929638
Tesla to Sell $5B in New Shares
The announcement came a day after a 5-for-1 stock split.
Sep 1st, 2020
Ep77
Cheap Chinese EVs are Coming, But Are They Safe?
By the time these two EVs hit the American market you may decide the price tag is worth some unanswered questions.
Sep 1st, 2020
Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko bites his lips during a press conference.
Mitsubishi Motors Executive Behind Nissan Alliance Dies
Osamu Masuko was named a special adviser to the company when he resigned for health reasons earlier this month.
Aug 31st, 2020
In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev. Tesla CEO Elon Musk solved a mystery involving a 27-year-old Russian who prosecutors say flew to the United States to offer a major-company insider $1 million to assist in a ransomware extortion attack on the firm. According to the billionaire, the scheme took aim at the electric car company&rsquo;s 1.9 million-square-foot factory in Sparks, Nevada, which makes batteries for Tesla vehicles and energy storage units.
Tesla Targeted in Failed Extortion Scheme
Tesla is a lucrative target.
Aug 31st, 2020
Ep76
GM & Ford Start Ramping Down Ventilator Operations
Both companies were tasked with helping fill supply shortages of critical care devices used to treat COVID-19 patients.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mm Thumb
Fake Message from Exec Posted on Failing Automaker's Website
It won’t take you long to realize this message is probably not from the chairman.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Mercedes eSprinter driving onstage in Duisburg, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018.
Mercedes Gets Big Electric Van Order from Amazon
The automaker also said it would join Jeff Bezos' climate initiative.
Aug 28th, 2020