Reports: Nissan Failed to Report Income for Ghosn in Japan

The reports claim money reported as Nissan expenses was actually used for Ghosn's personal purposes.

Aug 20th, 2020
Yuri Kageyama
Nissan&apos;s former executive Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Nissan's former executive Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The case against former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn may have taken another turn as Japanese media report allegations that the automaker declared as expenses 1.15 billion yen ($10.8 million) in his taxable personal income.

Japan’s National Tax Agency said Thursday it was aware of the reports but declined comment on an individual case.

Nissan Motor Co. confirmed it had received a notice of a tax investigation from Japanese authorities.

“Nissan received a reassessment notice from the authorities and will respond appropriately. We will not comment further,” the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

Ghosn’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reports by the nationally circulated Yomiuri newspaper and Kyodo news service say money reported as Nissan expenses was actually used for Ghosn's personal purposes, such as use of a corporate jet and housing in Tokyo and other places.

Such expenditures included 1 billion yen ($9.4 million) over five years through March 2019, and 150 million yen ($1.4 million) over three years before that, the reports said.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in 2018, and was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting future income and breach of trust when he jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon late last year. The Brazilian-born Frenchman has Lebanese citizenship.

Ghosn has repeatedly said he is innocent, the money was never decided on or paid, and the payments were legitimate. He says the charges were concocted by those who wanted to block plans for Nissan’s merger with alliance partner Renault of France. Ghosn said he fled because he believed he could not get a fair trial in Japan, where the conviction rate in criminal trials is more than 99%.

Japan is demanding the extradition of two Americans accused of helping Ghosn escape to Lebanon. Ghosn cannot be as easily extradited because Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon.

The trial of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, arrested with Ghosn, is scheduled to start next month. Kelly, an American, is out on bail in Japan and has repeatedly insisted on his innocence.

More in Automotive
T Humb
Stretch Ferrari Listed for $287K
It reportedly still drives like a Ferrari, just not as fast.
Aug 17th, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters.
Judge Refuses to Reconsider GM Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler
GM alleged that FCA used foreign bank accounts to pay bribes to union officials.
Aug 17th, 2020
A man passes a parked Revel scooter on New York&apos;s Upper West Side, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The moped sharing startup Revel suspended its New York City service Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after its second customer death in 10 days. The company&apos;s blue scooters, which require no training to rent, had been seen as an alternative to taxis and subways during the coronavirus pandemic.
3rd Death Reported for Scooter Company
The 30-year-old man crashed his Revel scooter three days before the company suspended operations.
Aug 17th, 2020
I Stock 1079938578
Mazda-Toyota Boosts Investment in Alabama Plant by $830M
The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies and training for 4,000 new workers.
Aug 14th, 2020
A Google driverless car in development.
Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes for Autonomous Vehicles
The vehicles would all be linked to a central computer system and would share data from sensors.
Aug 13th, 2020
Daimler Mercedes Ap
Daimler Reaches Deals to Settle US Diesel Emissions Claims
The settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion.
Aug 13th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 13 At 10 16 02 Am
Soldiers Could Teach Robots to Outperform Humans
An algorithm allows an autonomous vehicle to improve its navigation by watching a human drive.
Aug 13th, 2020
The company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs
Braking systems may not work properly in more than 558,000 midsize SUVs.
Aug 13th, 2020
Dhivya Suryadevara
Rising Star in Detroit Departs Suddenly for Silicon Valley
Dhivya Suryadevara became General Motors' first female CFO at age 39.
Aug 12th, 2020
The company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X.
Tesla Boosts Turbocharged Stock with Plan for 5-For-1 Split
The stock split will be the first in the company's history.
Aug 12th, 2020
I Stock 1151016668
Grants to Fund Mich. EV Fast-Charging Stations
The funding comes a settlement with Volkswagen over its diesel emissions scandal.
Aug 11th, 2020
Residents pass an advertisement for Toyota hybrid cars, Beijing, Aug. 4, 2020.
China Auto Sales Rise as Market Regains Momentum
Sales of passenger cars jumped 8.5% from a year earlier to 1.67 million.
Aug 11th, 2020