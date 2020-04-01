GM Halts New Vehicle Development

It stopped work on at least six forthcoming vehicle models.

Apr 1st, 2020
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition.
GM

General Motors is reportedly halting work on at least six forthcoming vehicle models in response to a likely recession stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters, citing an email sent by the automaker to its suppliers, reported that GM would postpone the development of the next generations of the Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox, GMC Sierra and Terrain, Cadillac XT4 and Bolt EV. Pre-production work on those models is likely to be moved to next year; most of the models will receive overhauls for the 2022 model year.

GM had also planned to begin producing redesigns of the highly profitable Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs late this month, but the continued closure of its factories due to the COVID-19 outbreak could push those debuts back, Reuters reports. GM indicated it is implementing systems to protect workers and is evaluating its options for reopening on a "week-by-week basis."

The last of the previous model SUVs were completed by workers — who volunteered for the shifts — at GM’s facility in Arlington, Texas. Work also reportedly continues on several forthcoming electrified vehicles, including the new Hummer EV.

The automaker is also in the process of working with a Seattle medical equipment company to begin producing ventilators by the middle of April.

In a Jan. 15, 2019 file photo, signage for automakers Volkswagen, Acura, Chevrolet and Ford, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The North American International Auto Show said that it will cancel its Detroit show because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jim Hackett Ford Ap
In this Nov. 11, 2014 photo, Ron Hudgins welds a 2015 Ford F-150 cab at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich.
This Feb. 15, 2018 photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta.
Thumb
This Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows the logo of Tesla Model 3 at the Auto show in Paris.
T Humb
Ford Grill Ap
Volvo Istock
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich.
DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
I Stock 1140204814
Bmw
Vehicles enter the United States as a minivan drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit on Monday, March 16.
