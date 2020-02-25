Ford Recalls Popular F-150 Pickup

The headlamp problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Feb 25th, 2020
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.

