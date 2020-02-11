CA Company to Sell China-Designed SUVs in US

Other Chinese brands have announced U.S. sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.

Associated Press
Feb 11th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo a staff member stands next to a Tiggo 8 SUV by Chinese automaker Chery after a press conference at the China Auto Show in Beijing. A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022.
In this April 25, 2018, file photo a staff member stands next to a Tiggo 8 SUV by Chinese automaker Chery after a press conference at the China Auto Show in Beijing. A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

DETROIT (AP) — A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022.

HAAH Automotive Holdings says it has an agreement with large Chinese automaker Chery Automobile to provide the vehicles, which will be assembled in a U.S. factory. HAAH says the first vehicle sold will be a midsize SUV.

It's the latest effort to bring passenger vehicles designed in China to the United States, but other efforts so far have seen limited success. GAC Motor of China has appeared at the last two Detroit auto shows to tout plans to enter the American market. But its plans have been delayed until June of this year.

General Motors Co. and Sweden's Volvo Cars export Chinese-made vehicles to the United States. China's BYD Auto sells battery-powered buses to U.S. transit companies.

Other Chinese brands have announced U.S. sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.

HAAH of Irvine, California, says it will sell Geely-designed autos under the Vantas brand name. The company will develop a U.S. dealership network and have flexible online sales. HAAH will be recruiting dealers at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention, which starts later this week in Las Vegas.

Chery and HAAH are reviewing sites for a U.S. factory but have not reached a decision, the company said. It is considering existing buildings as well as undeveloped sites.

Initially the SUVs will be assembled from kits to hit HAAH's on-sale target date. But the plant will move to full manufacturing over time, HAAH said. The company didn't give an estimate of how many people the factory will employ.

HAAH also has a partnership with Chinese automaker Zotye Auto, which plans to start selling vehicles in the United States in 2020.

More in Automotive
Nissan Carlos Ghosn Ap
Ghosn Argues Wrongful Termination
The fugitive wants his dismissal as chairman of the Nissan-Renault alliance overturned.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this March 28, 2018 file photo, Jim Farley, Jr. executive vice president and president of Global Markets of the Ford Motor Company, is shown in this photo during New York International Auto Show.
Ford Announces Management Shakeup
Ford's full-year 2019 profit plunged by more than $3.6 billion.
Feb 10th, 2020
Chevy Silverado Made In Mexico Ap
Second Recall of GM Pickups
It impacts 162,000 pickups that were already recalled once before.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, Calif. The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies&apos; conduct violated the law.
Feds End CA-Auto Antitrust Probe
Automakers set their own MPG agreements with California, and the Trump administration was unable to prove they violated the law.
Feb 10th, 2020
This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Hyundai logo on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire. The latest recall covers certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.
Hyundai Recalls Cars for Possible Fires
The recall is another in a series of problems that the automaker and its related company Kia have had with engine fires during the past few years.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reports Quarterly Profit Drop
Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.
Feb 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, a self-driving Nuro vehicle parks outside a Fry&apos;s supermarket in Scottsdale, Ariz. For the first time, the U.S. government&apos;s highway safety agency has approved a Nuro&apos;s request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn&apos;t meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval for the Silicon Valley robotics company to run a low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle without side and rear-view mirrors used by human drivers.
NHTSA Approves Nuro Self-Driving Car
The low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle is not equipped with mirrors, wipers or a steering wheel.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Tesla Stock is Soaring
Some investors see the numbers as crazy for a company that's never turned a full-year profit.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Despite a 40-day strike by factory workers and slumping sales in the U.S. and China, General Motors still made money in 2019. The company posted a $6.58 billion profit for the year, but that was down almost 17% from 2018.
GM Turns Profit in 2019
About 44,000 U.S. factory workers will get $8,000 profit-sharing checks this month.
Feb 5th, 2020
Ferrari Logo Ap
Ferrari Reports 11% Profit Drop
But the company also raised its outlook.
Feb 4th, 2020
Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Italy&apos;s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attend the launch of the upcoming UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit in London, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, that will take place in autumn 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson is expected to announce a target to stop selling new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, including hybrid vehicles for the first time.
UK to Ban New Gas Vehicles
The new target is three years earlier than Britain's previous one.
Feb 4th, 2020
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks to Japanese media during an interview in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Ghosn Possibly Helped by Americans
Tokyo prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for three Americans.
Jan 30th, 2020
Visitors stand by a Toyota car displayed at its showroom Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world&apos;s largest automaker as Japanese rival Toyota sold fewer vehicles last year. Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen at 10.97 million vehicles.
Toyota Announces 2019 Sales Numbers
But was it enough to bump VW from the top automaker slot?
Jan 30th, 2020