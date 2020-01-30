Toyota Announces 2019 Sales Numbers

But was it enough to bump VW from the top automaker slot?

Yuri Kageyama
Jan 30th, 2020
Visitors stand by a Toyota car displayed at its showroom Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world's largest automaker as Japanese rival Toyota sold fewer vehicles last year. Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen at 10.97 million vehicles.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world's largest automaker after Japanese rival Toyota announced it sold fewer vehicles last year.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen AG's record annual sales of 10.97 million vehicles.

In 2018, Volkswagen sold 10.83 million vehicles, edging out Toyota for the No. 1 crown.

Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, said 2019 marked the fourth consecutive year of rising global vehicles sales. It marked a 1.4% rise from the previous year.

Both Toyota and Volkswagen say they do not see being the global leader as their priority but are focusing on delivering on products and results.

The sales tallies are still a solid indicator for a manufacturer's success in a globalized, intensely competitive industry.

U.S. automaker General Motors Co. held the title of top automaker for more than seven decades before losing it to Toyota in 2008, and no longer has a shot at the top spot.

Also falling out of contention was the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.

Global sales for the alliance among Japan's Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., a smaller Japanese automaker, totaled about 10 million vehicles last year.

Sales for the alliance suffered after the arrest in November 2018 of Carlos Ghosn, a former chief executive and chairman of Nissan, who now faces various financial misconduct allegations in Japan.

Ghosn has said he is innocent and has accused Nissan and Japanese government officials of conspiring to remove him. Ghosn stunned the world by skipping bail late last year and showing up in Lebanon, where he has citizenship.

Gm Logo Ap
Startup May Need Loan for Former GM Plant
Lordstown Motors Corp. said it was in the process of learning more about a federal loan program “as an avenue for advancing” the company.
Jan 28th, 2020
Waymo truck and Chrysler Pacifica.
Waymo Expands Testing
The Google affiliate plans to bring its vans and big rigs to New Mexico and Texas.
Jan 27th, 2020
Daimler 5e2f1b573c64a
Daimler Slashes Electric SUV Production
The company is missing a big piece: batteries.
Jan 27th, 2020
Gm Building Ap
GM Invests $2.2B in Detroit EVs
The factory will start building the company's first electric pickup late in 2021.
Jan 27th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
Ford Owes $30M Over Transmissions
The lawsuit represents nearly 2 million owners and former owners of the cars, which had bad dual-clutch transmissions.
Jan 27th, 2020
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM&rsquo;s lawsuit is not based on facts.
FCA Denies GM's Bribery Accusations
GM alleges in the lawsuit filed last November that Fiat Chrysler bribed officials of the United Auto Workers Union to saddle GM with higher costs.
Jan 27th, 2020
In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, a customer puts gas in their vehicle in Miami. Fuel economy standards for new vehicles would rise a little in a new Trump administration proposal made public Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 but still fall far short of Obama-era standards, bringing howls of protest from environmental groups and a key Democratic senator.
Trump Ups Fuel Economy Standards Slightly
But the increase still falls well below the requirements set under the Obama administration.
Jan 24th, 2020
Mb Corvette
First 2020 Corvette Brings In $3M
The new C8 touts the highly-publicized introduction of a mid-engine design.
Jan 24th, 2020
In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo Chase Briscoe (98) leads the field of cars to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. General Motors is planning to open a new technical center for performance and auto racing near the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The center will focus on transferring auto racing knowledge into engineering for vehicles that are sold to the public.
GM to Open Racing Tech Center
The center will focus on transferring auto racing knowledge into engineering for vehicles that are sold to the public.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Mm Cruisetn
GM Rolls Out a Robo-Taxi
Cruise hopes to create a self-driving fleet of vehicles without steering wheels or brakes.
Jan 23rd, 2020
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The meteoric rise of Tesla shares that pushed the company&apos;s value over $100 billion could turn into a supercharged payday for CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla Reaches $100B Market Value
For Elon Musk, hitting $100 billion in market value triggers an option to buy 1.69 million shares of Tesla stock at a steep discount.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Gm Grill Ap
GM to spend $3.5B in Michigan
The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan.
Jan 22nd, 2020
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo members of a bomb disposal team search for WWII munition in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that &apos;we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.&apos; The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant &apos;will build batteries, powertrains &amp; vehicles, starting with Model Y.&apos;
WWII Ammunition Found at Tesla Factory Site
Besides this, they estimate about 25 unexploded bombs could be found at the partially wooded site on the outskirts of Berlin.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mercedes Ap
Daimler Earnings Sag
Its flagship luxury brand suffered in a tougher global market.
Jan 22nd, 2020