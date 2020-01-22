GM to spend $3.5B in Michigan Under Revised Tax Credit Deal

The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan.

David Eggert
Jan 22nd, 2020
GM
AP file

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Wednesday agreed to revise decade-long tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company's commitment to spend at least $3.5 billion more over 10 years, including to build electric pickup trucks in Detroit.

Under the deal — the seventh amendment to the home state automaker's incentives since 2009 — the value of GM's maximum tax credit will be cut by $325 million, to approximately $2.28 billion through 2029, and will be capped annually. The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan — it has about 45,000 now — but will get flexibility to count more jobs at its headquarters in Detroit and its research, development and engineering campus in the suburb of Warren.

“Overall, this will solidify the company's continued commitment to growing in our state as well as Michigan's uncontested leadership in automotive design and manufacturing,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant now employs about 800 people. Production of the Chevrolet Impala will cease at the end of February, at which point renovations will begin to produce electric vehicles. The plant will have 2,000 employees once it is at full capacity.

The plan was first announced in October as part of the new labor pact between the automaker and the United Auto Workers union following a strike.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the amendment to the tax credit “sets the stage for us to continue our significant commitment and investments in Michigan.” He said the Michigan Economic Growth Authority program has helped GM invest more than $10 billion in its Michigan facilities.

“We appreciate our long-standing, productive collaboration with the state of Michigan and look forward to building on this important relationship,” Flores said.

An MEDC memo said the changes will secure GM's footprint in Michigan and let all its in-state facilities compete for future work and investments.

The last time the state and GM amended the credit was 2015, when they capped the state's liability but did not specify the amount, citing taxpayer confidentiality. GM agreed to disclose the outstanding credit value, $2.28 billion, this time.

To fully qualify for the annual credit, the company will have to retain 34,750 Michigan jobs that pay on average $1,300 a week — up from $650 under the original 2009 agreement.

More in Automotive
Vw Hood
VW Creates First NA Innovation Hub
Initial work at the hub in Knoxville will focus on electric vehicles and developing lighter components from composite materials.
Jan 21st, 2020
Tesla Logo Ap
Tesla Disputes Unintended Acceleration
Tesla said it checks when drivers report that their car accelerated on its own, and in every case where the company has the car's data, it drove as designed.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mm E21 Thumb
Shelby Mustangs Restored
Most believed the car was destroyed, but it turns out that it was being stored outdoors for more than 20 years.
Jan 20th, 2020
Electric Cars Ap
NJ Offers New Incentives for EVs
The bill further calls for electric vehicles to make up 85% of all cars sold or leased by 2040.
Jan 19th, 2020
Bmw Istock
BMW Recalls 357K Vehicles
The recall covers a huge range of model years.
Jan 19th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Moves Tacoma to Mexico
But the company says no US jobs will be eliminated.
Jan 19th, 2020
Mm E20 Thumb
Leffite's All-Terrain Supercar
The company is only making 30 of them and the starting price is a steep $465,000.
Jan 17th, 2020
Tesla Model 3 Ap
NHTSA Examining Tesla Complaint
There were 127 owner complaints to the government that include 110 crashes and 52 injuries.
Jan 17th, 2020
Fiat Sized Ap
Fiat Chrysler, Foxconn in EV Talks
If a deal with Foxconn is reached, a joint venture would focus first on China, the biggest market for electric cars with 1.2 million vehicles sold last year.
Jan 17th, 2020
General Motors Ap
GM: 1,350 Temps to get Full-Time Jobs
The workers got a path to full-time status in contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the company.
Jan 15th, 2020
Nissan Glowing Logo Ap
Nissan Recalls 308K Vehicles
The recall covers certain models from 2001 to 2011.
Jan 15th, 2020
Volvo Logo Ap
Volvo Worker Allegedly Fired for Not Being Swedish
The only suggestion for how he could improve his job performance was to “become more Swedish in his interactions with coworkers,” the lawsuit said.
Jan 15th, 2020
Vw Hood
VW Announces Record Sales
The full-year sales number could cement its title as the world's largest automaker.
Jan 14th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Recalls 700K Vehicles
Fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.
Jan 13th, 2020