WWII Ammunition Found at Tesla Factory Site

Besides this, they estimate about 25 unexploded bombs could be found at the partially wooded site on the outskirts of Berlin.

Associated Press
Jan 22nd, 2020
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo members of a bomb disposal team search for WWII munition in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that &apos;we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.&apos; The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant &apos;will build batteries, powertrains &amp; vehicles, starting with Model Y.&apos;
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo members of a bomb disposal team search for WWII munition in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that 'we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.' The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant 'will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y.'
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say 85 kilograms (187 pounds) of World War II ammunition have been found on the site where Tesla plans to build its first European factory.

Local newspaper Maerkische Oderzeitung quoted officials in Brandenburg on Wednesday as saying they estimate about 25 unexploded bombs could be found at the partially wooded site on the outskirts of Berlin, the German capital.

Thousands of unexploded bombs dropped over Nazi Germany by American, British and Russian forces remain undiscovered even 75 years after the end of the war.

This week alone, bomb squads had to evacuate parts of central Cologne and Berlin to defuse unexploded ordnance found during construction work in the cities.

The site for Tesla's planned Gigafactory in Gruenheide was recently valued at almost 41 million euros ($45 million). The company wants to start manufacturing 150,000 electric cars a year from mid-2021, with plans to increase that number to half a million annually.

More in Operations
In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG-82) moors at Fort Trumbull State Park in New London, Conn. The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks and accelerated ship retirements that would delay, or sink, the Navy&rsquo;s goal of a larger fleet &mdash; and potentially hurt shipyards, according to an initial proposal.
Lawmakers Visit Shipbuilder
Reports that the Navy was considering shipbuilding cuts and accelerated retirements of ships came as a surprise to many last month.
Jan 19th, 2020
A caravan of trucks from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach drive around Los Angeles City Hall.
Judge Halts CA Labor Law for Truckers
A federal judge ruled the state was wrong to eliminate the option of using independent drivers.
Jan 17th, 2020
Digital Twin
Preparing Reticent Workers for Digital
The failure to properly account for and overcome the “people problem” is why so few initiatives succeed.
Jan 17th, 2020
This Jan. 16, 2020 photo taken in Milwaukee shows Ralph Bruno, who invented the yellow wedge cheesehead in 1987 from his mother&apos;s couch stuffing. It has since become a symbol of pride, particularly for Wisconsin sports fans and residents. Foamation, Inc. moved into a new location in 2016 and soon started tours where people can make their own cheeseheads or other foam products.
Foam Cheesehead is Hot
Sales should be brisk this week with the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1169974807
Five Manufacturing Revenue Growth Actions for 2020
As you move forward in 2020, there are five “Do No Harm” actions that every manufacturing leader should take to grow revenue.
Jan 17th, 2020
I Stock 1063058974
Wearable Health Device for Dairy Cows
Similar to Fitbits, the devices track the health habits of cows.
Jan 15th, 2020
E23 Mb Thumb
From Blessings to Beers
Built during a boom in the PIttsburgh industrial sector, a restored church now houses a successful brewery.
Jan 13th, 2020
Lumax 2 Sized 5e174f1bed039
Lubrication Accessory Kit
The lubrication accessories are compatible with all standard grease guns, grease pumps and dispensing devices.
Jan 13th, 2020
Two sets of bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages are shown in a display room Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic athletes beware - particularly larger ones. The single bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year&apos;s Olympics will be made of cardboard. The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components - the mattress are not made of cardboard - will be recycled into plastic products.
Tokyo Olympians to See Carboard Beds
The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games.
Jan 9th, 2020
Trucks Istock
Mack Trucks to Lay Off 300
Mack blamed the layoffs on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market.
Jan 8th, 2020
Kennametal Logo
Kennametal Gives Restructuring Update
The metalworking products supplier has completed closures of its plants in Lichtenau, Germany and Irwin, PA, and has decided to downsize its Essen, Germany plant instead of closing it.
Jan 8th, 2020
34er
Molson Coors Closing L.A. Brewery
Producing Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life, MGD, Steel Reserve and Miller 64 brands, the company's plant just outside of Los Angeles will close by September.
Jan 8th, 2020
Mayhew
Automatic Center Punch
The punch force, ranging from 13.5lbs. - 31.5lbs., can easily be adjusted with the simple turn of a knob, located on the handle.
Jan 8th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Things Before Implementing ML or AI
Given their complexity, asking these three questions could offer manufacturers clarity before making the investment.
Jan 7th, 2020