GM Teases 'Major Announcement' in Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant.

Jim Salter
Dec 13th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
AP file

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president of General Motors is expected to be in Missouri Friday for what officials are calling a “major announcement” at the company’s plant in Wentzville that makes trucks and vans.

Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant. Representatives for GM and Parson on Thursday declined to discuss details.

But the announcement comes less than two months after GM workers nationwide ended a contentious 40-day strike with an agreement that includes a commitment by GM to invest $1.5 billion in Wentzville to make the "next generation" of GM's midsize pickup trucks.

GM makes the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks in Wentzville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of St. Louis. Those trucks first went on sale in the fall of 2014. The plant also makes the Chevrolet Express Cargo and GMC Savana full-size vans.

Missouri leaders have pushed hard to entice GM to expand. In July, Parson, a Republican, signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.

Some lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, were critical of the incentive package, saying it failed to guarantee that all GM workers in Wentzville will keep their jobs. In fact, as part of its new deal with the United Auto Workers, GM pledged to keep 2,000 jobs in Wentzville — less than half of the roughly 4,250 currently employed there.

Some lawmakers unsuccessfully sought to require GM to meet staffing thresholds to get the $50 million in tax credits. Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon has said businesses that receive job-retention incentives are required, on average, to keep 88% of their workforce.

Parson said the tax credits were needed to persuade GM to invest in Wentzville.

As part of the new agreement, the company will permanently close factories in Ohio and Maryland.

Not all of the $1.5 billion is expected to go directly to the Wentzville plant. Some of the money is expected to be used for things such as machinery for outside companies that supply parts to the plant.

More in Automotive
In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a press conference at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese securities regulators are recommending that automaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) for the under-reporting of compensation of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, it made the recommendation to the government&apos;s Financial Services Agency.
Japan May Fine Nissan $22M
Regulators are recommending the massive fine as punishment for the automaker under-reporting compensation for its former CEO.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors&apos; Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio. General Motors is selling the Ohio assembly plant it closed in March to a new company that plans to begin making electric trucks in late 2020. The company called Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it initially intends to hire 400 production workers but still needs more money from investors.
GM Lends $40M to Co. Buying Plant
Lordstown Motors Corp. announced a month ago that it had bought the the once-bustling factory near Youngstown that made the Chevrolet Cruze up until last March.
Dec 10th, 2019
Augmented Reality
AR's Role in Improving Manufacturing
While some augmented reality applications for manufacturing are still in their infancy, many offer tremendous benefits right now.
Dec 9th, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, second from left, arrives at U.S. District Court Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.
Elon Musk Cleared of Defamation
Vernon Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages for the shame and humiliation caused by the man his lawyer called a “billionaire bully.'
Dec 9th, 2019
Ford Ap
Ford Recalls 262K Pickups
The tailgates on these heavy duty trucks can open unexpectedly.
Dec 6th, 2019
Nissan Sign Ap
Slumping Nissan Furloughs Workers
Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. California&apos;s rebate program to entice more drivers to purchase electric vehicles got less generous, especially for those looking to buy luxury models. Effective Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, regulators stopped offering rebates for electric cars or plug-in hybrids that cost more than $60,000.
CA Reduces EV Rebates
The state also eliminated the rebate for cars that cost more than $60,000.
Dec 5th, 2019
Rory Gamble Uaw Ap
UAW Names New President
Rory Gamble was first named acting president when Gary Jones resigned amid an ongoing bribery scandal.
Dec 5th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
GM Joint Venture to Build Ohio Factory
The new plant will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area around Youngstown, OH.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this May 10, 2011, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President - GM Department Joe Ashton talks during a news conference in Toledo, Ohio. Ashton pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, to corruption charges admitting he received a $250,000 kickback after arranging a contract for 58,000 watches. Ashton led the union&apos;s General Motors department until July 2014 and also had a seat on the automaker&apos;s board.
Retired UAW VP Pleads Guilty
Among other incidents, Joe Ashton awarded a $3.9 million contract from the UAW-GM training center for thousands of watches that remain in storage.
Dec 5th, 2019
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses settlements reached with 52 automobile parts manufacturers for illegal bid rigging during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra says the state recovered more than $23 million in the scheme that inflated consumer costs.
CA Recovers $23M from Auto Parts Bid Scheme
52 automobile parts manufacturers were party to illegal bid rigging that jacked up consumer costs.
Dec 5th, 2019
This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver&apos;s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
Takata Recalls 1.4M Air Bag Inflators
The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla&apos;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.
Tesla CEO Musk Facing Defamation Trial
The case is pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly branded a pedophile.
Dec 3rd, 2019
I Stock 500260065
2018's 10 Most Stolen Vehicles
According to the Insurance Information Institute, motor vehicle theft in 2018 accounted for about $6 billion in losses.
Dec 2nd, 2019