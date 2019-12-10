Japan May Fine Nissan $22M

Regulators are recommending the massive fine as punishment for the automaker under-reporting compensation for its former CEO.

Yuri Kageyama
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a press conference at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese securities regulators are recommending that automaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) for the under-reporting of compensation of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, it made the recommendation to the government&apos;s Financial Services Agency.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese securities regulators are recommending that automaker Nissan be fined 2.4 billion yen ($22 million) for under-reporting compensation for its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, said Tuesday it made the recommendation to the government's Financial Services Agency over disclosure documents from 2014 through 2017.

Nissan Motor Co. said it accepted the penalty and had corrected its securities documents in May, although its final decision will come after it receives official notice.

“The company takes this recommendation extremely seriously,” it said in a statement.

Nissan was charged earlier with under-reporting Ghosn's compensation.

Companies are required to report the money they pay executives in annual statements to the securities exchange. The allegations involve money Ghosn could have received in the future after retirement.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and is out on bail. He has been charged with under-reporting his compensation and other financial misconduct. He says he is innocent and has said the future compensation was never agreed upon or paid.

His trial has not yet started. Prosecutors say they are confident they have a case but won't disclose details.

Ghosn's lawyers say the allegations are a result of trumped-up charges rooted in a conspiracy among Nissan, government officials and prosecutors to oust Ghosn to prevent a fuller merger with Nissan's alliance partner, Renault SA of France.

Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car, March subcompact and Infiniti luxury models, has seen its sales and profits tumble and its brand image tarnished over the Ghosn scandal. It has acknowledged governance lapses and has promised to beef up transparency.

Ghosn, one of the auto industry’s biggest stars before his downfall, is credited with leading Nissan from near-bankruptcy to lucrative growth.

More in Automotive
Nissan Sign Ap
Slumping Nissan Furloughs Workers
Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. California&apos;s rebate program to entice more drivers to purchase electric vehicles got less generous, especially for those looking to buy luxury models. Effective Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, regulators stopped offering rebates for electric cars or plug-in hybrids that cost more than $60,000.
CA Reduces EV Rebates
The state also eliminated the rebate for cars that cost more than $60,000.
Dec 5th, 2019
Rory Gamble Uaw Ap
UAW Names New President
Rory Gamble was first named acting president when Gary Jones resigned amid an ongoing bribery scandal.
Dec 5th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
GM Joint Venture to Build Ohio Factory
The new plant will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area around Youngstown, OH.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this May 10, 2011, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President - GM Department Joe Ashton talks during a news conference in Toledo, Ohio. Ashton pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, to corruption charges admitting he received a $250,000 kickback after arranging a contract for 58,000 watches. Ashton led the union&apos;s General Motors department until July 2014 and also had a seat on the automaker&apos;s board.
Retired UAW VP Pleads Guilty
Among other incidents, Joe Ashton awarded a $3.9 million contract from the UAW-GM training center for thousands of watches that remain in storage.
Dec 5th, 2019
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses settlements reached with 52 automobile parts manufacturers for illegal bid rigging during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra says the state recovered more than $23 million in the scheme that inflated consumer costs.
CA Recovers $23M from Auto Parts Bid Scheme
52 automobile parts manufacturers were party to illegal bid rigging that jacked up consumer costs.
Dec 5th, 2019
This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver&apos;s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
Takata Recalls 1.4M Air Bag Inflators
The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla&apos;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.
Tesla CEO Musk Facing Defamation Trial
The case is pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly branded a pedophile.
Dec 3rd, 2019
I Stock 500260065
2018's 10 Most Stolen Vehicles
According to the Insurance Information Institute, motor vehicle theft in 2018 accounted for about $6 billion in losses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Aug 25, 2019 file photo, Broward Sheriff&apos;s Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue work the scene of a fatal accident on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Fla. The Florida higher-speed passenger train service tied to Richard Branson&rsquo;s Virgin Group has the worst per-mile death rate in the U.S. The first death involving a Brightline train happened in July 2017 during test runs. An Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data shows that since then, 40 more have been killed. That amounts to a rate of more than one a month and about one for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) the trains have traveled since the first death.
High-Speed Train Has Killed 41
The majority have been suicides, while most others involved impatient motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists who misjudged the trains’ speed.
Dec 2nd, 2019
12 2 G Mnewplant
GM Building New Plant in Ohio
As GM gears up to close a plant in Lordstown, it breaks ground on another Ohio production facility.
Nov 27th, 2019
Audi Logo Ap 5ddd3603d937e
Audi Cutting 9,500 Jobs
It's part of a transformation plan to make the company “lean and sustainable.”
Nov 26th, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Continental Factory Stoecken Hanover Data (1)
Continental to Restructure Business, Spin Off Powertrain Unit
The car parts maker alludes the move is part of its pivot to supporting ongoing business around vehicle electrification.
Oct 23rd, 2019