GM Lending $40M to Startup Buying Ohio Plant

Lordstown Motors Corp. announced a month ago that it had bought the the once-bustling factory near Youngstown that made the Chevrolet Cruze up until last March.

John Seewer
Dec 10th, 2019
In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors&apos; Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio. General Motors is selling the Ohio assembly plant it closed in March to a new company that plans to begin making electric trucks in late 2020. The company called Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it initially intends to hire 400 production workers but still needs more money from investors.
In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo a banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors' Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio. General Motors is selling the Ohio assembly plant it closed in March to a new company that plans to begin making electric trucks in late 2020. The company called Lordstown Motors Corp. said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it initially intends to hire 400 production workers but still needs more money from investors.
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — General Motors has agreed to loan $40 million to a newly formed company that wants to make electric pickup trucks at a massive Ohio assembly plant GM shut down earlier this year.

The agreement between the two companies also would allow GM to buy back the plant up until next May, documents filed last week show. The amount available would be more than enough to cover the $20 million price tag for the plant.

Lordstown Motors Corp. announced a month ago that it had bought the the once-bustling factory near Youngstown that made the Chevrolet Cruze up until last March.

The new company wants to begin making electric trucks by late 2020, but it also said that it still needs more investors before manufacturing can begin.

GM's decision to end production in Lordstown, where it employed 4,500 two years ago, came into the political spotlight after President Donald Trump criticized the plan last year and pushed GM executives to either reopen or sell the plant, At one point, he threatened to cut off all federal subsidies to the automaker.

GM spokesman Jim Cain said the company wants to help Lordstown Motors stick to its launch schedule and that the company does not expect it would buy the plant back, nor is it an investor in Lordstown Motors.

“It's in everyone's best interest in seeing this succeed," he said.

The loan agreement, first reported by the The Business Journal in Youngstown, also would give GM the chance to lease land next to the Lordstown plant.

GM announced last week that it has formed a joint venture with Korea's LG Chem to build an electric vehicle battery cell factory at undisclosed location near Lordstown.

The new battery plant will create more than 1,100 jobs, but the exact location hasn't been disclosed.

Lordstown Motors, meanwhile, plans to hire 400 production workers next year so that it can begin limited production of its electric trucks.

More in Automotive
Nissan Sign Ap
Slumping Nissan Furloughs Workers
Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif. California&apos;s rebate program to entice more drivers to purchase electric vehicles got less generous, especially for those looking to buy luxury models. Effective Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, regulators stopped offering rebates for electric cars or plug-in hybrids that cost more than $60,000.
CA Reduces EV Rebates
The state also eliminated the rebate for cars that cost more than $60,000.
Dec 5th, 2019
Rory Gamble Uaw Ap
UAW Names New President
Rory Gamble was first named acting president when Gary Jones resigned amid an ongoing bribery scandal.
Dec 5th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
GM Joint Venture to Build Ohio Factory
The new plant will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area around Youngstown, OH.
Dec 5th, 2019
In this May 10, 2011, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President - GM Department Joe Ashton talks during a news conference in Toledo, Ohio. Ashton pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, to corruption charges admitting he received a $250,000 kickback after arranging a contract for 58,000 watches. Ashton led the union&apos;s General Motors department until July 2014 and also had a seat on the automaker&apos;s board.
Retired UAW VP Pleads Guilty
Among other incidents, Joe Ashton awarded a $3.9 million contract from the UAW-GM training center for thousands of watches that remain in storage.
Dec 5th, 2019
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra discusses settlements reached with 52 automobile parts manufacturers for illegal bid rigging during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra says the state recovered more than $23 million in the scheme that inflated consumer costs.
CA Recovers $23M from Auto Parts Bid Scheme
52 automobile parts manufacturers were party to illegal bid rigging that jacked up consumer costs.
Dec 5th, 2019
This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver&apos;s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
Takata Recalls 1.4M Air Bag Inflators
The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles.
Dec 4th, 2019
In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla&apos;s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile.
Tesla CEO Musk Facing Defamation Trial
The case is pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly branded a pedophile.
Dec 3rd, 2019
I Stock 500260065
2018's 10 Most Stolen Vehicles
According to the Insurance Information Institute, motor vehicle theft in 2018 accounted for about $6 billion in losses.
Dec 2nd, 2019
In this Aug 25, 2019 file photo, Broward Sheriff&apos;s Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue work the scene of a fatal accident on North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Fla. The Florida higher-speed passenger train service tied to Richard Branson&rsquo;s Virgin Group has the worst per-mile death rate in the U.S. The first death involving a Brightline train happened in July 2017 during test runs. An Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data shows that since then, 40 more have been killed. That amounts to a rate of more than one a month and about one for every 29,000 miles (47,000 kilometers) the trains have traveled since the first death.
High-Speed Train Has Killed 41
The majority have been suicides, while most others involved impatient motorists, pedestrians or bicyclists who misjudged the trains’ speed.
Dec 2nd, 2019
12 2 G Mnewplant
GM Building New Plant in Ohio
As GM gears up to close a plant in Lordstown, it breaks ground on another Ohio production facility.
Nov 27th, 2019
Audi Logo Ap 5ddd3603d937e
Audi Cutting 9,500 Jobs
It's part of a transformation plan to make the company “lean and sustainable.”
Nov 26th, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Continental Factory Stoecken Hanover Data (1)
Continental to Restructure Business, Spin Off Powertrain Unit
The car parts maker alludes the move is part of its pivot to supporting ongoing business around vehicle electrification.
Oct 23rd, 2019