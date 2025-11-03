Trane Technologies Unveils Thermal Management System Reference Design for Nvidia AI Factories

Designed to deliver mission-critical temperature control.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 3, 2025
Nvidia
iStock.com/Sundry Photography

Trane Technologies announced the launch of a comprehensive thermal management system reference design, specifically engineered for the Nvidia Omniverse DSX Blueprint for gigawatt-scale AI data centers. 

The new reference design delivers mission-critical temperature control, enabling data center operators to simultaneously manage power, water and land resources. It also supports the advanced power and cooling needs of Nvidia GB300 NVL72 infrastructure. As rack density increases per Nvidia’s roadmap, Trane expects the reference design to flexibly scale to meet these demanding applications.

“Power and thermal efficiency are now foundational to next-generation AI infrastructure that meets the demands of reasoning and other inference workloads,” Nvidia Product Leader Dion Harris said. "Nvidia is working with Trane Technologies to develop efficient cooling solutions and reference designs that enable higher density, greater uptime and faster deployment of gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure.”

The Trane Technologies reference design integrates the Nvidia Omniverse DSX Blueprint for AI Factory Digital Twins. This allows project developers to aggregate 3D data from disparate sources with OpenUSD, building on Trane Technologies’ leveraging Nvidia Omniverse Blueprint for Real-Time Digital Twins.

In September, Trane Technologies announced the extension of its chiller plant control facility programming application specific to the unique operating needs and conditions of modern data centers. 

