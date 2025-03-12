Siemens Officially Opens $190M Fort Worth Manufacturing Hub

Siemens will use the facility to scale production of critical electrical infrastructure solutions.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 12, 2025
Siemens Global Ceo Roland Buschand Guests
Siemens

Siemens announced the opening of its $190 million electrical equipment manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Part of the company's Smart Infrastructure business, the company said the site will create electrical equipment such as low voltage switchboards necessary to meet the demand from the data center market and America’s AI growth.

The 500,000-square-foot facility already created 480 new jobs, and Siemens expects a total of 800 by 2026.

The carbon-neutral location aligns with Siemen's goal of maintaining assets that are net zero carbon in operation by 2030. Features include an all electrical powder coat paint line, electric forklifts, low energy consuming HVAC systems photovoltaic street lights, advanced energy monitoring and Breakthrough Energy-backed energy efficient Lux Wall windows.

"This ribbon cutting is coming on the heels of our Pomona, California Electrical Products facility expansion, celebration and several other exciting manufacturing investments,” said Regional CEO of Electrical Products for Siemens Smart Infrastructure North America Barry Powell. These two back to back openings underscore the importance of Siemens’ power distribution solutions to American infrastructure. Powering utilities, the construction industry, commercial facilities and, of course, data centers, we are scaling up to ensure U.S industry has the electrical foundation it needs to continue to stay competitive.”

Showcasing industrial automation, the facility team used Siemens’ Digital Industries Software to optimize the production flow. Siemens Technomatix’s 3D models were used to simulate, validate and commission the production process so the shop floor could be designed for higher production quality.

This announcement joins Siemens’ recent investment of more than $690 million in American manufacturing over the past several years.

