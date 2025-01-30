CADDi Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in Manufacturing

CADDi, an AI data platform for manufacturers, announced a collaboration with Google Cloud's Partner Advantage Program as a Partner Level member for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model. The service helps manufacturers streamline operations and achieve improved efficiencies through data-driven insights on Google Cloud.

Since its inception, CADDi has leveraged Google Cloud’s infrastructure to power its platform, CADDi Drawer, which digitizes and centralizes manufacturing data to improve cost transparency, collaboration and supply chain efficiency. Through this collaboration, CADDi aims to advanced data solutions to manufacturers worldwide.

Key benefits CADDi offers using the power of Google Cloud include:

Converting engineering drawings, technical documents and other critical records into a fully searchable digital archive

Streamlined document retrieval

Using AI image recognition to instantly find drawing records that have similar design features

Secure and scalable data management

Collaboration across teams

Through its work with Google Cloud, CADDi aims to accelerate digital transformation in manufacturing by providing tools that help companies improve productivity, streamline data management and reduce operational costs.