CADDi Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in Manufacturing

Aiming to streamline document management and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 30, 2025
Data
iStock.com/gorodenkoff

CADDi, an AI data platform for manufacturers, announced a collaboration with Google Cloud's Partner Advantage Program as a Partner Level member for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model. The service helps manufacturers streamline operations and achieve improved efficiencies through data-driven insights on Google Cloud.

Since its inception, CADDi has leveraged Google Cloud’s infrastructure to power its platform, CADDi Drawer, which digitizes and centralizes manufacturing data to improve cost transparency, collaboration and supply chain efficiency. Through this collaboration, CADDi aims to advanced data solutions to manufacturers worldwide.

Key benefits CADDi offers using the power of Google Cloud include:

  • Converting engineering drawings, technical documents and other critical records into a fully searchable digital archive
  • Streamlined document retrieval
  • Using AI image recognition to instantly find drawing records that have similar design features
  • Secure and scalable data management
  • Collaboration across teams

Through its work with Google Cloud, CADDi aims to accelerate digital transformation in manufacturing by providing tools that help companies improve productivity, streamline data management and reduce operational costs.

