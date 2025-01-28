Chevron, Engine No. 1, GE Vernova Team Up on Powering U.S. Data Centers

Particularly for the development of artificial intelligence.

Michelle Chapman
Jan 28, 2025
Chevron
iStock.com/Trung Nguyen

Energy company Chevron is partnering with Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova to create natural gas power plants in the United States that will be linked to data centers in order to support increased demand for electricity at these centers, particularly for the development of artificial intelligence.

The joint venture is looking to create a multi gigawatt-scale co-located power plant and data center.

The announcement comes as Chinese tech startup DeepSeek 's new artificial intelligence chatbot has sparked discussions about the competition between China and the U.S. in AI development, with many users flocking to test the rival of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The launch of DeepSeek's AI assistant made Wall Street tech superstars' stocks tumble, along with those of some energy companies. Observers are eager to see whether the Chinese company has matched America's leading AI companies at a fraction of the cost.

Last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order on AI that will revoke past government policies his order says "act as barriers to American AI innovation." He also talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to AI by a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, will start building out data centers and the electricity generation needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House. The initial investment is expected to be $100 billion and could reach five times that sum.

Chevron, Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova said Tuesday that their first projects, called "power foundries," are expected to leverage seven American made GE Vernova 7HA natural gas turbines. The projects are expected to serve co-located data centers in the Southeast, Midwest and West regions of the country. The venture has yet to select the sites.

The companies said that power generation is not designed to flow initially through the existing transmission grid, reducing the risk of raising electricity prices for consumers.

The joint development plans to deliver up to four gigawatts, equal to powering 3 million to 3.5 million U.S. homes, with initial in-service targeted by the end of 2027 and the potential for project expansion beyond that.

"Energy is the key to America's AI dominance. By using abundant domestic natural gas to generate electricity directly connected to data centers, we can secure AI leadership, drive productivity gains across our economy and restore America's standing as an industrial superpower," Chris James, founder and chief investment officer of investment firm Engine No. 1, said in a statement. "This partnership with Chevron and GE Vernova addresses the biggest energy challenge we face."

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 15, 2025
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Trump Pumps Coal as Answer to AI Power Needs
January 24, 2025
The full line of Ati Motors products.
Ati Motors Raises $20M for Global Expansion of AI-Powered Robotics Workforce
January 23, 2025
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Musk Clashes with OpenAI CEO Over Stargate AI Data Center Project
January 23, 2025
Related Stories
Aie Co Cn 1 S1
Artificial Intelligence
Aetina Announces Support for NVIDIA's Super Mode
Compliance
Artificial Intelligence
BPR Hub Raises $2.6M to Make Compliance Accessible to All Manufacturers
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
AI’s Role in Automating Processes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Artificial Intelligence
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 14, 2025
The full line of Ati Motors products.
Artificial Intelligence
Ati Motors Raises $20M for Global Expansion of AI-Powered Robotics Workforce
The company has expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing.
January 23, 2025
Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
Musk Clashes with OpenAI CEO Over Stargate AI Data Center Project
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO says, "They don't actually have the money."
January 23, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, as Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, Oracle chief technology officer Larry Ellison and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, listen.
Artificial Intelligence
Trump Highlights Partnership Investing $500 Billion in AI
The new entity, Stargate, will start building out AI infrastructure.
January 22, 2025
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Artificial Intelligence
Trump Rescinds Biden's Executive Order on AI Safety
What comes next remains unclear.
January 22, 2025
Aie Co Cn 1 S1
Artificial Intelligence
Aetina Announces Support for NVIDIA's Super Mode
This enhancement reportedly doubles generative AI inference performance.
January 20, 2025
Compliance
Artificial Intelligence
BPR Hub Raises $2.6M to Make Compliance Accessible to All Manufacturers
AI-powered platform BPR Hub reportedly cuts certification time by 40%.
January 20, 2025
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
AI’s Role in Automating Processes
The best targets for initial artificial intelligence implementations.
January 17, 2025
I Stock 1367964056
Artificial Intelligence
Taiwan Takes a Further Step in AI Chips Production as New Plant Comes Online
The company's partnership with Nvidia could help push the boundaries of chip innovation.
January 16, 2025
The Radii Planet Group Coating facility.
Artificial Intelligence
Radii Planet Group Adopts New AI-powered Interpon Service to Enhance Coating Line Efficiency
The move has cut powder waste by more than 6.0%.
January 14, 2025
Cnc
Artificial Intelligence
Prototek Launches AI-Powered CNC Instant Quote Platform
Users can drag and drop CAD design files to receive immediate quotes, place orders and pay online.
January 14, 2025
Amazon Web Services data center is seen on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Boardman, Ore.
Artificial Intelligence
Biden Signs Executive Order Aimed at Growing AI Infrastructure in the U.S.
Three new sites will be identified where private sectors can build AI data centers.
January 14, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Artificial Intelligence
Biden Administration Proposes New Rules on Exporting AI Chips
The propositions provoke an industry pushback.
January 13, 2025
Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group and Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA.
Artificial Intelligence
Hyundai Partners with NVIDIA to Accelerate AI Development
The automaker wants to apply intelligence across its core mobility solutions.
January 10, 2025
Digitaltransformation
Operations
What’s Holding Manufacturers Back from Investing in Technology?
Manufacturers are moving cautiously despite the advantages.
January 9, 2025