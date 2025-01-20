BPR Hub Raises $2.6M to Make Compliance Accessible to All Manufacturers

AI-powered platform BPR Hub reportedly cuts certification time by 40%.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 20, 2025
Compliance
iStock.com/Pongtep Chithan

Software developer BPR Hub announced a $2.6 million seed funding round to help manufacturers finally solve the challenge to stay compliant while managing day-to-day operations. When compliance fails, the consequences include significant penalties, missed business opportunities and loss of eligibility for high-value contracts that can stall growth.

The round was co-led by Accel and Kae Capital, with participation from a line-up of angel investors in the manufacturing sector. This investment will accelerate BPR Hub's mission to simplify compliance for manufacturers globally, with a focus on scaling operations in North America.

The majority of manufacturing teams operate on spreadsheets, struggling to maintain collaboration across departments while juggling multiple certification requirements. BPR Hub addresses this by consolidating Quality, Compliance and Governance (QCG) into a single platform, automating up to 80% of these compliance tasks.

Through automated evidence evaluation and continuous monitoring, BPR Hub helps companies fast-track certification, turning a process that typically takes months into one that takes weeks. The platform streamlines the management of overlapping certification requirements, eliminating duplication and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

BPR Hub also enhances manufacturing by integrating quality assurance, production control, batch review, inventory management and asset management into one platform. This approach ensures everyone from floor operators to leadership teams can effectively manage and monitor compliance requirements while maintaining focus on business growth.

Customers reported a 40% reduction in time-to-certification, leading to faster growth and improved operational efficiency. The platform's partnerships with industry leaders in packaging and aerospace are driving rapid adoption across global markets.

BPR Hub intends to use the funding to scale its platform globally, expand its team and develop new product features.

