Microsoft, ServiceNow Combine Generative AI Capabilities

The Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot integration will be generally available in Fall of 2024.

Industrial Media Staff
May 10, 2024
ServiceNow and Microsoft Corp. announced an expanded strategic alliance, combining their generative AI capabilities to enhance employee choice and flexibility. The new ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot integration brings the power of two generative AI assistants into one enterprise experience.

Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot will intuitively interact to meet employees where they are so they can execute common productivity tasks. This is made possible by integrating the intelligence of Now Assist with ServiceNow’s AI-powered workflows with Microsoft Copilot to create a more holistic, connected experience, allowing employees to get the help they need from the most relevant generative AI assistant, regardless of which platform they are in.

Two generative AI assistants in one seamless, intelligent experience

The simultaneous presence of ServiceNow and Microsoft’s AI assistants within Microsoft 365 can help quickly eliminate friction for employees.

Specifically, Copilot will be able to hand off employee requests to Now Assist in Microsoft Teams. Whether it’s requesting or resolving a customer’s support issue, or even getting connected to a live agent for support on a complex problem, Now Assist will provide employees with responses to questions as well as recommend actions and next steps in a conversational manner. These actions combine Now Assist’s domain knowledge of the enterprise and awareness of the user’s context and organizational data from Microsoft 365 chats, email, calendar, and files.

Future capabilities will also enable such experiences as allowing employees to engage Copilot for Microsoft 365 from ServiceNow to create documents, such as a presentation in Microsoft PowerPoint, based on ServiceNow prompts, empowering AI-driven digital business.

ServiceNow and Microsoft have been strategic partners since 2019, helping customers work better and achieve more. Today’s news of ServiceNow and Microsoft’s expanded partnership represents the next phase of innovation for their customers and how their two platforms will empower the next generation of AI-driven digital business. Notably, Microsoft was also recognized with the 2024 ServiceNow Innovation and Build Partner of the Year award at ServiceNow’s annual Knowledge conference.

Availability

The Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot integration announced today will be generally available in Fall of 2024.

