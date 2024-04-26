Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

KonnectAi Leverages Google Cloud to Launch AI Quality Inspection Tool for Manufacturers

The system augments existing quality inspection processes with just a picture.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 26, 2024
Konnectai
KonnectAi

KonnectAi announced its collaboration with Google Cloud and the launch of its AI-powered quality inspection platform for manufacturers. KonnectAi expects the service to help manufacturers optimize quality inspection and ensure product traceability so they can increase efficiency and scale their businesses. 

With just a picture, without the requirement for CAD or specifications, KonnectAi’s advanced system augments existing quality inspection processes, ensuring that products and processes meet the highest safety and quality standards.

A visual inspection engine containerized with Cloud Run, data analytics powered by BigQuery, and Google’s global network and Cloud CDN combine to ensure manufacturers can stand behind their product portfolios and grow while limiting risk. 

“KonnectAi is addressing the manufacturing industry’s vital market need for AI use in a tangible way," said Carrie Tharp, vice president of strategic industries at Google Cloud. "KonnectAi empowers manufacturing workforces to engage with AI technology for improved quality and efficiency."

