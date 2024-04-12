Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

igus Unveils AI-Driven Solutions for Industry 4.0

igus is set to introduce igusGO, an AI-powered app, alongside a series of smart sensor technologies.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 12, 2024
Igus
igus

With a focus on zero-lubrication and CO2-neutral solutions, igus is set to introduce igusGO, an AI-powered app, alongside a series of smart sensor technologies designed to streamline maintenance and optimize production processes for the lubrication-free industry of tomorrow at Hannover Messe 2024.

igusGO, the centerpiece of igus' innovation, leverages AI to identify optimization opportunities for designers using lubrication-free motion plastics instantly. This app simplifies the selection process without the need for traditional catalog browsing.

A collaboration with RWTH Aachen University highlights the economic and ecological advantages of igus' polymer bearings. It showcases potential savings of up to $14.8 million annually and substantial CO2 reductions, as exemplified by Heineken Brazil’s savings of 180 kilograms of CO2 equivalents per year through the switch to polymer bearings.

"Our aim with igusGO and our suite of smart products is to navigate the vast potential of motion plastics with unprecedented efficiency and transparency," said Tobias Vogel, CEO of Plain Bearings and Linear Technology at igus.

igus' innovations extend to low-cost automation, introducing user-friendly robotics with AI-based voice and gesture control, exemplified by the ReBeL cobot and its plug-and-play capabilities. These advancements are complemented by the RBTX online marketplace, which facilitates access to compatible automation accessories and promotes an inclusive approach to automation for companies of all sizes.

"By merging our innovative products with digital services, we're demonstrating how our motion plastics can significantly enhance a wide array of applications, driving them towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future," said Michael Blass, CEO of E-Chain Systems.

