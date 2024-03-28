Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

AI Investments Have Doubled in Past Year

Survey shows how artificial intelligence has begun the transition from ideation to integration.

Mar 28, 2024
Ai
iStock.com

New research by Rackspace Technology, a multi-cloud technology solutions provider, in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS), finds that more than 60 percent of participants have advanced their artificial intelligence (AI) strategies beyond the ideation and proof-of-concept stages and are now transitioning to the initial phases of adoption. The results also revealed that nearly one-third of respondents have already successfully integrated AI into their business operations, highlighting AI’s rapid adoption and evolution.

When asked where they currently are in their AI journey, 29 percent of respondents reported that they have a fully integrated AI strategy for use in employee productivity, with an additional 33 percent at the early stages of development. Companies are also seeing internal benefits, with 29 percent saying they have fully integrated AI and 31 percent are at the early stages. The most fully developed use of AI is customer products and services, with 33 percent having fully integrated AI and an additional 34 percent in the initial stages of implementation. Nearly half of respondents reported being “operationally ready” for AI.

The survey findings reveal a continued surge in AI investment, with companies anticipating doubling their budgets in 2024 as compared to 2023. Moreover, respondents say their investments are yielding significant returns, with 86 percent reporting that their companies have seen tangible benefits from the implementation of AI – a notable increase of 10 percent over Rackspace’s 2023 survey.

Among the leading use cases for AI/Machine Learning (ML) initiatives, respondents highlighted efficiency as the primary motivation and advantage, with intelligent search (62 percent), document processing (61 percent), and fraud detection (56 percent) emerging as the leading applications.

When asked about the driving force behind their company's AI strategy, 57 percent of respondents cited their IT departments as taking the lead. But IT teams are also receiving support from various other departments across their organizations. Specifically, 46 percent of respondents mentioned that customer service played a role in driving their AI strategies, while 44 percent reported involvement from functional departments such as marketing, sales and finance.

Security & Ethics Concerns Remain

Despite the widespread and rapid adoption, organizations remain cautious of AI-associated risks, including ethical and security concerns associated with the technology. Fifty-eight percent of respondents ranked cybersecurity as the biggest risk their organization sees in AI adoption, while just 51 percent of respondents report that they follow data management and retention policies to manage compliance.

Alongside security, ethics emerge as a key concern, with over half of respondents considering the responsible and ethical use of AI as being a part of their approach for AI governance. The key considerations for what respondents considered to be ‘Responsible AI’ were data privacy (55 percent), accountability (52 percent) and transparency (48 percent).

The survey also revealed an ongoing shortage of AI skills. Key roles that companies are looking to fill include software development (44 percent), machine learning (42 percent), and data analytics, engineering, and governance (40 percent). In response, 39 percent of companies currently offer formalized AI training/learning programs, with an additional 58 percent planning to develop such programs in the future.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Ai
AI Investments Have Doubled in Past Year
March 28, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on healthcare at an event in Raleigh, N.C., March 26, 2024.
VP Harris Says U.S Agencies Must Show AI Tools Aren't Harming People's Safety, Rights
March 28, 2024
The Amazon logo is photographed at the Vivatech show in Paris, on June 15, 2023.
Amazon Pours Another $2.75 Billion Into AI Startup
March 28, 2024
Ap24080692167832
Insider Q&A: I'm Tired of AI Doomsday Tropes
March 26, 2024
Related Stories
Ai2
Artificial Intelligence
NIST to Launch Competition for AI-Focused Manufacturing USA Institute
Vr
Artificial Intelligence
Using VR to Improve Safety, Drive Innovation and Cut Costs
Connected Machinery
Artificial Intelligence
A Future Full of AI ... and More
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Implementing IoT and AI Tools for a Multi-Generational Workforce
More in Artificial Intelligence
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on healthcare at an event in Raleigh, N.C., March 26, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
VP Harris Says U.S Agencies Must Show AI Tools Aren't Harming People's Safety, Rights
Or stop using them.
March 28, 2024
The Amazon logo is photographed at the Vivatech show in Paris, on June 15, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Amazon Pours Another $2.75 Billion Into AI Startup
That brings its total investment in the startup to $4 billion.
March 28, 2024
Ap24080692167832
Artificial Intelligence
Insider Q&A: I'm Tired of AI Doomsday Tropes
Cohere CEO says his goal is technology that's 'additive to humanity'.
March 26, 2024
A Copilot page showing the incorporation of AI technology is shown in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Hires Influential AI Figure to Head Consumer AI Business
He is the co-founder of AI research lab DeepMind.
March 20, 2024
Theo the robot works weekdays, weekends and nights and never complains about a sore spine despite performing hour upon hour of what for a regular farmworker would be backbreaking work checking Dutch tulip fields for sick flowers in Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Industry 4.0
AI Robot Spots Sick Tulips to Slow Disease in Dutch Bulb Fields
It kills diseased bulbs to prevent the spread of the virus.
March 19, 2024
Generative Ai
Software
Oracle Adds New Generative AI Capabilities to Cloud Applications Suite
These new capabilities could help streamline responsibilities, not people, throughout the enterprise.
March 15, 2024
Ai2
Artificial Intelligence
NIST to Launch Competition for AI-Focused Manufacturing USA Institute
NIST anticipates that $70 million in federal funds will be invested in this new institute over five years.
March 13, 2024
Items are displayed in the Google Store at the Google Visitor Experience in Mountain View, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Ex-Google Engineer Charged with Stealing AI Trade Secrets
While secretly working with two Chinese companies.
March 7, 2024
A Copilot page showing the incorporation of AI technology is shown in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Engineer Sounds Alarm on AI Image-Generator
He says it is too easy to make offensive and harmful imagery.
March 7, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Increased Visibility Illuminates Risks
A new exposure management platform provides expanded visibility into IT and OT assets across the enterprise.
March 6, 2024
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in the 'Technology in a turbulent world' panel discussion during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI Says Musk Agreed the ChatGPT Maker Should Become a For-Profit Company
The company escalated the feud with Musk by publishing emails.
March 6, 2024
Connected Machinery
Artificial Intelligence
A Future Full of AI ... and More
Four predictions to help manufacturers navigate ongoing market volatility in 2024.
March 4, 2024
Elon Musk appears at an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, on Nov. 2, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman
He's claiming betrayal of its goal to benefit humanity.
March 1, 2024
AI engineer Jenna Reher works on humanoid robot Figure 01 at Figure AI's test facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Humanoid Robot-Maker Figure Partners with OpenAI
The company also got backing from Jeff Bezos and other tech giants.
February 29, 2024
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Implementing IoT and AI Tools for a Multi-Generational Workforce
Strategies and tools should conform to three rules for intergenerational success.
February 28, 2024