Amazon Lays Off Hundreds in Alexa Division

The company is ditching some initiatives.

Associated Press
Nov 20, 2023
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is cutting hundreds of jobs in the unit that handles its popular voice assistant Alexa as it plows more resources into artificial intelligence.

In a note to employees on Friday, Daniel Rausch, Amazon's vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, wrote that the company is eliminating certain roles because it is ditching some initiatives.

"As we continue to invent, we're shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers — which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI," Rausch wrote.

He said "several hundred" positions would be cut but did not give a more precise figure.

Seattle-based Amazon is in fierce competition with other tech companies rushing to capitalize on the generative AI craze. The company has been implementing a host of AI initiatives in the past few months, from infusing the technology into customer reviews to providing services that allow developers to build their own AI tools on its AWS cloud infrastructure.

In September, Amazon unveiled an update to Alexa that infuses it with more generative AI features.

The job cuts announced on Friday will impact employees in the U.S., Canada and India.

It follows more recent layoffs in Amazon's gaming and music teams, and also adds to the 27,000 employees the company laid off during the later parts of last year and earlier this year. Amazon's Alexa unit was also impacted by those cuts.

Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Amazon Lays Off Hundreds in Alexa Division
November 20, 2023
From left, Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell-Jobs, Meta CPO Chris Cox, Google SVP James Manyika and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, San Francisco, Nov. 16, 2023.
Corporate, Global Leaders Peer into a Future Expected to Be Reshaped by AI
November 17, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
November 10, 2023
A team led by researchers at the University of Washington has developed deep-learning algorithms that let users pick which sounds filter through their headphones in real time. Pictured is co-author Malek Itani demonstrating the system.
AI Noise-Canceling Headphones Let Wearers Pick Which Sounds They Hear
November 10, 2023
Related Stories
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
Ai2
Artificial Intelligence
AI Represents a Tremendous Opportunity for Modern Manufacturing
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
The Future of Contract Manufacturing: Embracing AI
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Using AI to Support Frontline Manufacturing Workers
More in Artificial Intelligence
From left, Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell-Jobs, Meta CPO Chris Cox, Google SVP James Manyika and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, San Francisco, Nov. 16, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
Corporate, Global Leaders Peer into a Future Expected to Be Reshaped by AI
For better or worse.
November 17, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Why AI Is Not Your Enemy
How this new tool can empower QC and supply chain teams to ensure compliance and preserve brand integrity.
November 10, 2023
A team led by researchers at the University of Washington has developed deep-learning algorithms that let users pick which sounds filter through their headphones in real time. Pictured is co-author Malek Itani demonstrating the system.
Artificial Intelligence
AI Noise-Canceling Headphones Let Wearers Pick Which Sounds They Hear
Wearers can select which sounds they want to include from 20 classes.
November 10, 2023
Britain's Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, right, and Wu Zhaohui, Chinese Vice Minister of Science and Technology, shake hands prior to the AI Saftey Summit in Bletchley Park, Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Artificial Intelligence
28 Countries Pledge to Address 'Catastrophic Risks' of AI
Challenges abound including ethics, safety, privacy and fairness.
November 2, 2023
Ai2
Artificial Intelligence
AI Represents a Tremendous Opportunity for Modern Manufacturing
A NAM official weighs in on President Biden's executive order regarding AI.
October 31, 2023
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston.
Artificial Intelligence
Cutting-Edge AI Raises Fears About Risks to Humanity
Are tech and political leaders doing enough?
October 31, 2023
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
The Future of Contract Manufacturing: Embracing AI
How recent developments are helping to ensure continuity, manage costs and mitigate risks.
October 20, 2023
Chairs
Automation
Resin Furniture Maker Grosfillex Swaps Email for Automation
How the company cut out miscommunications, delays and inaccuracies with AI.
October 19, 2023
Ep62tn
Video
Security Breach: Why AI is Your Biggest Threat and Most Powerful Asset
Artificial intelligence is an unrivaled cyber threat, but benefits are also emerging for the White Hats.
October 19, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Artificial Intelligence
Using AI to Support Frontline Manufacturing Workers
If every unemployed person with experience in durable goods manufacturing were employed, they would only fill around 75% of vacant jobs.
October 17, 2023
Machining
IOT
Multi-Tenant Cloud Helps Contract Manufacturer Increase Business Volume by 40%
Discover how 75-year-old Oberg Industries stays ahead in the game of on-time delivery.
October 13, 2023
A Imanufacturing
Artificial Intelligence
Busting 3 Common Myths about AI and Robots
While this technology is exciting, there have been myths that have instilled worry in many workers.
October 12, 2023
Ml2
Artificial Intelligence
Machina Labs Secures $32M for AI-Driven Manufacturing
Robotic sheet forming is the first process enabled by Machina’s patented manufacturing platform.
October 6, 2023
Bottle
IOT
Plastic Container Producer Shows How Multi-Tenant Cloud Drives Inventory Management, Sustainability
It helped the company provide solutions that end users were not aware they needed.
October 5, 2023
Ep61tn
Video
Security Breach: 'There's A Train Wreck Coming'
Quantum Computing is not a future need - how it impacts (positively and negatively) everything you secure.
October 5, 2023