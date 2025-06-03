Williams International Unveils Massive $1B Aerospace Manufacturing Complex

Engineering excellence meets massive investment in game-changing aerospace facility

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 3, 2025
Engine
iStock.com/Peter Hansen

Aerospace and aviation manufacturer Williams International announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion in constructing a 1 million-square-foot high-volume aviation gas turbine engine manufacturing site in the Florida Panhandle.

Following a multi-state search that began in 2023, the company plans to build the location's facilities in three phases at the Shoal River Industrial Park.

Williams International expects to begin construction on the first 250,000-square-foot facility later this year, with completion scheduled for late 2026. Subsequent facilities will be built in 2028, with the final 500,000-square-foot facility planned for 2035 or 2036.

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, Williams International specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aviation gas turbine engines.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Engine
Williams International Unveils Massive $1B Aerospace Manufacturing Complex
June 3, 2025
Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrives for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 11, 2025.
Spain Cancels Contract for Anti-Tank Missiles Built by Israeli Subsidiary
June 3, 2025
Raccoon I Stock 2168164444
Raccoon Break-In Snarls Airbus Jet Production
June 3, 2025
Related Stories
Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrives for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 11, 2025.
Aerospace
Spain Cancels Contract for Anti-Tank Missiles Built by Israeli Subsidiary
The Goodyear blimp hovers above the 16th hole during the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Aerospace
The Iconic Goodyear Blimp is 100. To Celebrate, a Flight over Ohio
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Reaches Deal to Allow Boeing to Avoid Prosecution Over 737 Max Crashes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrives for a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 11, 2025.
Aerospace
Spain Cancels Contract for Anti-Tank Missiles Built by Israeli Subsidiary
"The goal is clear...a total disconnection from Israeli technology."
June 3, 2025
Raccoon I Stock 2168164444
Aerospace
Raccoon Break-In Snarls Airbus Jet Production
Workers found a good deal of damage, including urine and chewed wires.
June 3, 2025
The Goodyear blimp hovers above the 16th hole during the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Aerospace
The Iconic Goodyear Blimp is 100. To Celebrate, a Flight over Ohio
Here is a by-the-numbers look at Goodyear airships over time.
June 3, 2025
Northrop Grumman’s 550 acre Elkton, Maryland, campus.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Expands Propulsion Capacity with New Maryland Facility
The 57,000-square-foot facility will house 250 engineers.
June 2, 2025
Archer Aviation's Midnight VTOL.
Aerospace
Archer Aviation Showcases Piloted Midnight Flight
WATCH: Midnight cruised at speeds of 125 mph, reaching a maximum altitude of over 1,500 feet.
June 2, 2025
Firehawk Aerospace's Engine testing.
Aerospace
Firehawk Aerospace Awarded $4.9M Contract to Advance Hybrid Rocket Engine Development
Firehawk utilizes a mobile manufacturing approach for rapid deployment and testing.
June 2, 2025
The ATMO (aerially transforming morphobot) robot transforms from its flying, quadrotor configuration midair as it approaches the ground.
Aerospace
Mid-Air Transformation Helps Flying, Rolling Robot to Transition
WATCH: This real-life Transformer has the "brains" to morph in midair.
May 29, 2025
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Aerospace
FAA Demands Accident Investigation Into SpaceX's Latest Out-of-Control Starship Flight
The latest spacecraft made it halfway around the world, but not before spinning and breaking apart.
May 30, 2025
A Boeing manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California.
Aerospace
U.S. Formally Moves to Dismiss Prosecution Against Boeing, Asks Judge to Cancel Trial Over Crashes
Relatives of passengers who died in the crashes however have been pushing for a public trial.
May 30, 2025
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
Aerospace
SpaceX Launches Another Starship After Back-to-Back Explosions
WATCH: It tumbled out of control.
May 28, 2025
L3Harris' Facility Expansion Mockup.
Aerospace
L3Harris Breaks Ground On 5 New Solid Rocket Motor ‘Factories of the Future’ in Virginia
The expansion reduces the distance motors travel during manufacturing by 90%.
May 27, 2025
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Reaches Deal to Allow Boeing to Avoid Prosecution Over 737 Max Crashes
The conviction could have jeopardized the company's status as a federal contractor.
May 27, 2025
Sentera's cameras are compatible with most major drone platforms and enable farmers to quickly and efficiently capture high-resolution data at scale.
Aerospace
John Deere Acquires Drone Camera Maker to Integrate Aerial Field Scouting
Drones equipped with Sentera's tech fly over fields at high speeds to identify the exact location of specific weeds.
May 23, 2025
Posters for the proposed Golden Dome for America missile defense shield are displayed before an event with President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington.
Aerospace
Golden Dome: An Aerospace Engineer Explains the Proposed Missile Defense System
Is three years a feasible time frame?
May 23, 2025