Judge Orders Trial for Felony Case Against Boeing

The trial is scheduled to begin on June 23.

Associated Press
Mar 25, 2025
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

A federal judge in Texas has set a June trial date for the U.S. government's years-old conspiracy case against Boeing for misleading regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor did not explain in the scheduling order he issued on Tuesday why he decided to set the case for trial. Lawyers for the aerospace company and the Justice Department have spent months trying to renegotiate a July 2024 plea agreement that called for Boeing to plead guilty to a single felony charge.

The judge rejected that deal in December, saying that diversity, inclusion and equity policies the Justice Department had in place at the time might influence the selection of a monitor to oversee the company's compliance with the terms of its proposed sentence.

Since then, O'Connor had three times extended the deadline for the two sides to report how they planned to proceed. His most recent extension, granted earlier this month, gave them until April 11, but the judge revoked the remaining time with his Tuesday order.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company did not have a comment on the judge's order, which laid out a timeline for proceedings leading up to a June 23 trial.

The deal the judge refused to approve would have averted a criminal trial by allowing Boeing plead guilty to conspiring to defraud Federal Aviation Administration regulators who approved minimal pilot-training requirements for the 737 Max nearly a decade ago. More intensive training in flight simulators would have increased the cost for airlines to operate the then-new plane model.

The development and certification of what has become Boeing's bestselling airliner became an intense focus of safety investigators after two of Max planes crashed less than five months apart in 2018 and 2019. Many relatives of passengers who died off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia have pushed for the prosecution of former Boeing officials, a public criminal trial and more severe financial punishment for the company.

In response to criticism of last year's plea deal from victims' families, prosecutors said they did not have evidence to argue that Boeing's deception played a role in the crashes. Prosecutors told O'Connor the conspiracy to commit fraud charge was the toughest they could prove against Boeing.

O'Connor did not object in his December ruling against the plea agreement to the sentence Boeing would have faced: a fine of up to $487.2 million with credit given for $243.6 million in previously paid penalties; a requirement to invest $455 million in compliance and safety programs; and outside oversight during three years of probation.

Instead, the judge focused his negative assessment on the process for selecting an outsider to keep an eye on Boeing's actions to prevent fraud. He expressed particular concern that the agreement "requires the parties to consider race when hiring the independent monitor … 'in keeping with the (Justice) Department's commitment to diversity and inclusion.'"

"In a case of this magnitude, it is in the utmost interest of justice that the public is confident this monitor selection is done based solely on competency. The parties' DEI efforts only serve to undermine this confidence in the government and Boeing's ethics and anti-fraud efforts," O'Connor wrote.

An executive order President Donald Trump signed during the first week of his second term ended diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the federal government, likely rendering the judge's concerns moot.

Boeing negotiated the plea deal only after the Justice Department determined last year that the company violated a 2021 agreement that had protected it against criminal prosecution on the same fraud-conspiracy charge.

Government officials started reexamining the case after a door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max during flight in January 2024. That incident renewed concerns about manufacturing quality and safety at Boeing, and put the company under intense scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers.

Boeing lawyers said last year that if the plea deal were rejected, the company would challenge the Justice Department's finding that it breached the earlier agreement. O'Connor helped Boeing's position by writing in his December decision that it was not clear what the company did to violate the 2021 deal.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
Ftx 40
Lockheed Martin Combat System Demonstrates Capability to Counter Hypersonic Threats
March 25, 2025
A Pac 3 Interceptor During Testing (u s Army Photo)medres1
Boeing Nears Completion of Patriot Seeker Missile Factory Expansion
March 25, 2025
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Aerospace Manufacturer Begins Search for First U.S. Facility
March 25, 2025
        An unexpected error occurred: Timed out after 10000ms
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
A Pac 3 Interceptor During Testing (u s Army Photo)medres1
Aerospace
Boeing Nears Completion of Patriot Seeker Missile Factory Expansion
The company set a record for production in 2024.
March 25, 2025
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Aerospace
Aerospace Manufacturer Begins Search for First U.S. Facility
The large-scale site will produce a blended-wing-body freighter.
March 25, 2025
The Cummings Aerospace Hellhound drone.
Aerospace
Turbojet-Powered, 3D-Printed Kamikaze Drone Completes First Flight on U.S. Army Test Range
The testing demonstrates tactical proficiency in an operational environment.
March 24, 2025
This graphical rendering provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform, the F-47. On Friday, March 21, 2025, President Donald Trump announced that the Air Force had selected Boeing to produce the next generation fighter jet.
Aerospace
Trump Announces Boeing Wins Contract for Secretive Future Fighter Jet
The initial contract is worth an estimated $20 billion.
March 24, 2025
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes
The order comes as Boeing works to achieve a monthly production rate of 38 737 MAX units.
March 21, 2025
Unnamed
Aerospace
Kratos Breaks Ground on U.S. Hypersonic Vehicle Testing Facility
The facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs.
March 21, 2025
A Boeing 737 Max.
Aerospace
The Family Of An Airplane Safety Whistleblower is Suing Boeing Over His Death
Prior to their death, the whistleblower was a longtime Boeing employee.
March 21, 2025
Draft of a Jet Engine for manufacturing.
Aerospace
Pushing Aerospace Boundaries: The Role of Advanced Manufacturers
Requirements for specialty manufacturing companies are evolving to meet increased demand.
March 18, 2025
An Anduril CUAS device.
Aerospace
Anduril Lands $642 Million Deal to Deliver Air Defense Systems for U.S. Marines
Anduril will provide AI-powered counter unmanned aerial system technology.
March 17, 2025
This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts greeting each other after a SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. Bottom row from left: Butch Wilmore, Takuya Onishi, Anne McClain, Kirill Peskov, Nichole Ayers and Don Pettit.
Aerospace
NASA's Stuck Astronauts Welcome Their Newly Arrived Replacements To the Space Station
The stuck astronauts will be returning home after nine months in space.
March 17, 2025
Studying a drone, addressing safety in autonomous aviation.
Aerospace
NASA Taps UTA To Shape Future Of Autonomous Aviation
UTA team tasked with developing safety systems for drones and unmanned flying vehicles.
March 14, 2025
Ursa Major’s propulsion system includes the integration of key components such as tanks, thrusters, and avionics.
Aerospace
Ursa Major to Deliver Chemical Propulsion Capability for Tactical Satellite Bus Systems
The multi-year development is worth $10-15 million.
March 14, 2025
In this image taken from video provided by Justus Rainey, passengers move away from a plane as smoke surrounded the aircraft, in Denver, Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Aerospace
American Airlines Boeing 737 Catches Fire at Denver Airport
WATCH: There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.
March 14, 2025
Ge
Aerospace
GE Aerospace to Invest Nearly $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company also announced it plans to hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year.
March 13, 2025