Lockheed Martin Combat System Demonstrates Capability to Counter Hypersonic Threats

Lockheed Martin continues advancing technologies to enhance future deterrence solutions.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 25, 2025
Ftx 40
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch

Lockheed Martin announced that the USS Pinckney (DDG 91) successfully completed Flight Test Other 40 (FTX-40), also known as Stellar Banshee, using its Aegis Combat System to detect, track and perform an engagement against a live advanced hypersonic Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) target using a simulated SM-6 Block IAU.

FTX-40 tested a real-world hypersonic scenario, showcasing several capabilities. Stellar Banshee introduced a new target and simulated missile, marking the successful use of the latest Aegis software in a virtualized configuration for a Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Flight Test mission.

“Our Aegis Combat System successfully defended against a simulated hypersonic threat,” said Chandra Marshall, vice president of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin. “Aegis Baseline 9’s hypersonic defense advantage against a MRBM target brings incredible capability that allows our warfighter to see the unseen, sooner, ensuring our sailors get in front of threats quickly.”

Aegis also features sea-based and land-based configurations.

The FTX-40 simulated engagement previews future Aegis live fire intercept missions and is the third test for the Capability Package 24/Ballistic Missile Defense 5.1.5 system, including the Sea-Based Terminal Increment 3.

Last year, industry and government teams successfully executed FTX-23, otherwise known as Stellar Sisyphus, demonstrating a two-part developmental test of sensor-tracking and communications-link capabilities. The teams successfully intercepted a MRBM target using the SM-6 Dual II Software Upgrade interceptor missile in FTM-32.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
Ftx 40
Lockheed Martin Combat System Demonstrates Capability to Counter Hypersonic Threats
March 25, 2025
A Pac 3 Interceptor During Testing (u s Army Photo)medres1
Boeing Nears Completion of Patriot Seeker Missile Factory Expansion
March 25, 2025
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Aerospace Manufacturer Begins Search for First U.S. Facility
March 25, 2025
Related Stories
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Judge Orders Trial for Felony Case Against Boeing
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Aerospace
Aerospace Manufacturer Begins Search for First U.S. Facility
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
A Pac 3 Interceptor During Testing (u s Army Photo)medres1
Aerospace
Boeing Nears Completion of Patriot Seeker Missile Factory Expansion
The company set a record for production in 2024.
March 25, 2025
Natilus’ first U.S. manufacturing facility for KONA, its regional cargo aircraft.
Aerospace
Aerospace Manufacturer Begins Search for First U.S. Facility
The large-scale site will produce a blended-wing-body freighter.
March 25, 2025
The Cummings Aerospace Hellhound drone.
Aerospace
Turbojet-Powered, 3D-Printed Kamikaze Drone Completes First Flight on U.S. Army Test Range
The testing demonstrates tactical proficiency in an operational environment.
March 24, 2025
This graphical rendering provided by the U.S. Air Force shows the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform, the F-47. On Friday, March 21, 2025, President Donald Trump announced that the Air Force had selected Boeing to produce the next generation fighter jet.
Aerospace
Trump Announces Boeing Wins Contract for Secretive Future Fighter Jet
The initial contract is worth an estimated $20 billion.
March 24, 2025
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes
The order comes as Boeing works to achieve a monthly production rate of 38 737 MAX units.
March 21, 2025
Unnamed
Aerospace
Kratos Breaks Ground on U.S. Hypersonic Vehicle Testing Facility
The facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs.
March 21, 2025
A Boeing 737 Max.
Aerospace
The Family Of An Airplane Safety Whistleblower is Suing Boeing Over His Death
Prior to their death, the whistleblower was a longtime Boeing employee.
March 21, 2025
Draft of a Jet Engine for manufacturing.
Aerospace
Pushing Aerospace Boundaries: The Role of Advanced Manufacturers
Requirements for specialty manufacturing companies are evolving to meet increased demand.
March 18, 2025
An Anduril CUAS device.
Aerospace
Anduril Lands $642 Million Deal to Deliver Air Defense Systems for U.S. Marines
Anduril will provide AI-powered counter unmanned aerial system technology.
March 17, 2025
This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts greeting each other after a SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. Bottom row from left: Butch Wilmore, Takuya Onishi, Anne McClain, Kirill Peskov, Nichole Ayers and Don Pettit.
Aerospace
NASA's Stuck Astronauts Welcome Their Newly Arrived Replacements To the Space Station
The stuck astronauts will be returning home after nine months in space.
March 17, 2025
Studying a drone, addressing safety in autonomous aviation.
Aerospace
NASA Taps UTA To Shape Future Of Autonomous Aviation
UTA team tasked with developing safety systems for drones and unmanned flying vehicles.
March 14, 2025
Ursa Major’s propulsion system includes the integration of key components such as tanks, thrusters, and avionics.
Aerospace
Ursa Major to Deliver Chemical Propulsion Capability for Tactical Satellite Bus Systems
The multi-year development is worth $10-15 million.
March 14, 2025
In this image taken from video provided by Justus Rainey, passengers move away from a plane as smoke surrounded the aircraft, in Denver, Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Aerospace
American Airlines Boeing 737 Catches Fire at Denver Airport
WATCH: There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.
March 14, 2025
Ge
Aerospace
GE Aerospace to Invest Nearly $1 Billion in U.S. Manufacturing
The company also announced it plans to hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year.
March 13, 2025