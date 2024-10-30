NAM Tells Boeing Union Leadership to 'Head Back to the Table'

"We’re looking at a cost of more than $3.7 billion to the regional economy after 45 days."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 30, 2024
Boeing
iStock.com/sanfel

Boeing factory workers rejected the aerospace company's latest contract offer on Oct. 23, pushing the strike into its sixth week. According to local union leaders in Seattle, 64% of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted against the offer.

Boeing's latest offer included a 35% pay raise over four years. The union initially wanted 40% wage boosts across three years and demanded that the company restore a traditional pension plan that was frozen 10 years ago.

The work stoppage has ceased production of Boeing's bestselling jetliners.

Following the news, National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons released the following statement:

The broader impact of this ongoing work stoppage is being seen across the aerospace sector as manufacturers within the supply chain are being forced to furlough employees and shutter operations. That’s why we’re urging union leadership to head back to the table and find a solution to end this prolonged strike and why we thank Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su for her continued engagement.


We’re looking at a cost of more than $3.7 billion to the regional economy after 45 days, according to NAM calculations. It is critical that an agreement be reached so we can protect Americans from the consequences of supply chain disruptions and strengthen the manufacturing industry. Preventing even greater damage to the broader economy means ensuring that Boeing is strong and operational.

