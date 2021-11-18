Musk: 1st SpaceX Starship Test Flight to Orbit in January

Musk plans to use the reusable ships to eventually land people on Mars.

Nov 18th, 2021
Marcia Dunn
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. SpaceX aims to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January 2022, followed by about a dozen other test flights next year. Musk provided the update Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, during a space science conference held virtually.
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. SpaceX aims to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January 2022, followed by about a dozen other test flights next year. Musk provided the update Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, during a space science conference held virtually.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Wednesday that his company will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January, but he’s not betting on success for that first test flight.

“There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch, so I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but we'll make a lot of progress,” he said during a virtual meeting organized by the National Academy of Sciences.

Musk said he's confident Starship — launching for the first time atop a mega booster — will successfully reach orbit sometime in 2022. After a dozen or so orbital test flights next year, SpaceX then would start launching valuable satellites and other payloads to orbit on Starships in 2023, he said.

NASA has contracted with SpaceX to use Starship for delivering astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Musk plans to use the reusable ships to eventually land people on Mars.

The shiny, stainless steel Starship and its first-stage booster — called the Super Heavy — will be the biggest rocket ever to fly, towering 394 feet (120 meters). Liftoff thrust, Musk noted, will be more than double that of NASA’s Saturn V rockets that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

The Super Heavy has yet to soar. But a full-scale Starship model in May flew to an altitude of more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) before successfully landing back at the SpaceX complex near Texas' southernmost tip.

The Starship and Super Heavy for the first orbital test flight have both been completed, according to Musk. By the end of November, the company hopes to be finished with the launch pad and tower, with testing in December. The Federal Aviation Administration should be done by the end of the year with its review, leading to a launch in January or February at the latest, Musk noted.

To date, about 90% of Starship’s development costs have been covered by SpaceX, according to Musk, with NASA covering the rest with its lunar lander contract. He did not say how much had been spent so far.

Musk plans to build multiple Starships in the near term. He envisions needing 1,000 of them to make life truly multiplanetary, his ultimate goal.

He said something natural or manmade will eventually bring about the end of civilization — a pandemic worse than COVID-19, continually decreasing birth rates, nuclear Armageddon or perhaps a direct hit by a killer comet. Moving people to Mars and elsewhere as quickly as possible, he noted, is essential "for preserving the light of consciousness.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More in Aerospace
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
Nov 1st, 2021
This image from video provided by NASA shows the SpaceX Dragon docking with the International Space Station, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost.
SpaceX Delivers New Crew
The Dragon's entire flight was automated.
Nov 12th, 2021
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021.
SpaceX Launch Marks 600 Space Travelers in 60 Years
Germany’s Matthias Maurer claimed the No. 600 position since Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering 1961 flight.
Nov 11th, 2021
Boeing Max Jet Ap
Boeing to Settle with Ethiopia 737 Max Crash Victims
In the agreement, Boeing accepted responsibility for Ethiopian Airways flight 302 losing control shortly after takeoff.
Nov 11th, 2021
U.S. flag planted at Tranquility Base on the surface of the moon, July 21, 1969.
NASA Bumps Moon Landing Back a Year
Astronauts are now set to return to the lunar surface in 2025 at the earliest.
Nov 10th, 2021
The Boeing Company logo is seen on the property in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2011. Insurers for several current and former Boeing board members will pay more than $230 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the directors of failing to address safety warning signs before two of the company’s Max jetliners crashed.
Boeing Settles Lawsuits Over 737 Max Crashes
The company and its directors did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.
Nov 8th, 2021
GE turbine engine on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, June 2019.
Chinese National Convicted in Aviation Espionage Case
He was accused of trying to steal technology related to GE Aviation’s composite aircraft engine fan.
Nov 8th, 2021
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko Hoshide and Megan McArthur, pose with chile peppers grown aboard the International Space Station on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
No Toilet for Returning SpaceX Crew
They're stuck using diapers.
Nov 5th, 2021
I Stock 1278067350
Making Aircraft Fuel from Sunlight and Air
A mini-refinery on a laboratory roof successfully produced "solar kerosene."
Nov 5th, 2021
FAA headquarters, Washington.
Final Decision on Georgia Spaceport Permit Delayed Yet Again
The final determination has been delayed at least three times.
Nov 2nd, 2021
From left, European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021.
SpaceX Delays Astronaut Flight
Rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away pushed the launch back.
Nov 1st, 2021
The ElectricAir plane is on approach before landing at Wellington Airport in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Seeking to highlight the potential for green aviation as a pivotal climate change conference opened in Glasgow, New Zealand pilot Gary Freedman made the first-ever flight over Cook Strait in an electric plane.
Electric Plane Crosses Strait for First Time
Officials believe it may be the longest distance flown in an electric plane across any body of water.
Nov 1st, 2021