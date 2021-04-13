Boeing Sees Uptick in Airplane Orders

A deal with Southwest helped to offset another round of cancellations for its 737 Max airliner.

Apr 13th, 2021
Associated Press
In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash. U.S. manufacturers expanded in March 2021 at the fastest pace in 37 years, a sign of strengthening demand as the pandemic wanes and government emergency aid flows through the economy.
In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash. U.S. manufacturers expanded in March 2021 at the fastest pace in 37 years, a sign of strengthening demand as the pandemic wanes and government emergency aid flows through the economy.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file

Boeing orders picked up in March, fueled by a major deal with Southwest Airlines that helped to offset another round of cancellations for its 737 Max airliner.

Boeing said Tuesday that it received 196 orders in March, including the previously announced 100 from Southwest, while losing 156 to cancellations. Turkish Airlines scrapped most of a commitment for 50 Max jets, replacing some with options.

The net gain of 40 orders raised Boeing’s first-quarter total to 76.

Boeing orders have plummeted over the past two years, first from the grounding of all 737 Max jets after two of them crashed, and later from a pandemic that brought global travel to a standstill and quashed airline demand for new planes.

Travel is picking up with the rollout of very effective vaccines, but it remains far below pre-pandemic levels. In the U.S., nearly 1.5 million people a day have gone through airport checkpoints this month, down from more than 2.3 million people per day in early April 2019.

Boeing needs sustained growth in travel to drive the market for replacement planes and, eventually, growth at its airline customers.

The Chicago manufacturer delivered 29 commercial planes in April: 19 Maxes, three 737s outfitted for military use, and seven larger widebody planes including passenger and cargo jets.

More in Aerospace
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Apr 5th, 2021
This photo provided by CeanOrrett shows a Breeze aircraft. Two new U.S. airlines are planning on starting service this spring, tapping into the travel recovery that is picking up speed. Breeze Airways is next up, the latest creation of David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue Airways more than 20 years ago.
2 New Airlines Await Americans Looking to Fly
Two new leisure-oriented airlines await the resurgence of air travel.
Apr 8th, 2021
Usps Ap21097521648754
UPS Explores Helicopter-Plane Combo
The eVTOLs are seen as a way to improve delivery times in small and mid-size markets.
Apr 8th, 2021
United Airlines airplane takes off at San Francisco International Airport, Oct. 15, 2020.
United Seeks to Build its Own Pilot Pipeline
The airline vowed to train 5,000 pilots this decade, including taking on applicants with no flying experience.
Apr 6th, 2021
Image taken from video showing debris from a SpaceX rocket behind clouds over Vancouver, Wash., March 25, 2021.
SpaceX Rocket Debris Lands at Farm
The nearly intact helium storage vessel left a 4-inch dent in the ground.
Apr 5th, 2021
Goldwater Center for Science and Engineering, Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz.
Scientists Develop a Way to Speed Up Research in Space
And it's all happening some 3,500 meters under the sea.
Apr 5th, 2021
Mm 204 Thumb
Supersonic Passenger Jet Would Travel at Mach 4
Aerion wants to fly commercial from Los Angeles to Tokyo in three hours.
Apr 2nd, 2021
A Guided MLRS is fired from Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS launcher.
Lockheed Gets $1B Rocket Contract
The contract calls for the production of more than 11,000 rockets.
Mar 30th, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveiled the VSS Imagine on Tuesday, March 30, 2020.
Virgin Galactic Rolls Out New Spaceship
And it has a mirror-like finish.
Mar 30th, 2021
The camera froze on this frame before the explosion.
SpaceX Launches Test Rocket, Breaks Apart Before Landing
Elon Musk tweeted "at least the crater is in the right place!"
Mar 30th, 2021
Chris Sembroski, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux and Sian Proctor at the SpaceX launch pad, Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Fla., March 29, 2021.
Two Space Fans Get Seats on Billionaire's SpaceX Flight
An Arizona teacher and a Washington data engineer will spend three days in orbit.
Mar 30th, 2021
Nasa's Logo 458097145 4288x2848
Nevada Company Sues NASA Over Space Habitat
The company claims that NASA owes it over $1 million.
Mar 30th, 2021