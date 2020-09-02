Court Backs Virgin Atlantic's Rescue Plan

The airline announced the refinancing package in July to ensure its survival after passenger numbers dropped 98%.

Sep 2nd, 2020
Associated Press
In this June 16. 2011, file photo, Richard Branson, president of Virgin Atlantic Airways, attends a news conference in Miami Beach, Fla. Branson announced that Virgin was starting flights between London and Cancun, Mexico. Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Branson, filed Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, for relief from creditors as the virus pandemic hammers the airline industry. The airline made the filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom.
In this June 16. 2011, file photo, Richard Branson, president of Virgin Atlantic Airways, attends a news conference in Miami Beach, Fla. Branson announced that Virgin was starting flights between London and Cancun, Mexico. Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Branson, filed Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, for relief from creditors as the virus pandemic hammers the airline industry. The airline made the filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic’s 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) restructuring plan was approved Wednesday by the High Court in London, allowing the international airline to continue rebuilding its operations after the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, which has already been approved by creditors, must now be confirmed in the U.S. courts.

The airline announced the refinancing package in July to ensure its survival after passenger numbers dropped 98% in the second quarter. It includes 600 million pounds of support from the airline’s owners, Virgin Group and Delta Airlines, 450 million pounds of deferred payments to creditors and 170 million pounds of financing from U.S.-based Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP.

Virgin Atlantic, founded in 1984 by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, has already cut 3,550 jobs, shuttered operations at London’s Gatwick Airport and announced plans to retire 11 aircraft as it seeks to weather the slowdown in air travel. The airline says it doesn’t expect passenger volume to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023.

"Achieving this significant milestone puts Virgin Atlantic in a position to rebuild its balance sheet, restore customer confidence and welcome passengers back to the skies, safely, as soon as they are ready to travel,” the company said in a statement.

Delta invested $360 million in Virgin Atlantic in December 2012, acquiring a 49% stake in the airline. Virgin Group owns the remaining shares.

Virgin flies from London’s Heathrow Airport and Manchester to destinations in the U.S., China, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Israel and the Caribbean.

More in Aerospace
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight.
European Flight Safety Agency to Start 737 Max Test Flights
EASA said the hope is to return the plane to service as soon as possible, but only once the agency is convinced it is safe.
Aug 27th, 2020
An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, July 27, 2020.
White House Mulls Options to Prevent Airline Furloughs
Airlines were prohibited from terminating employees while taking federal relief grants, but the cash and the ban end next month.
Aug 27th, 2020
Travelers check in at the American Airlines terminal, Los Angeles International Airport, May 28, 2020.
American Airlines to Cut More than 40,000 Jobs
Executives said furloughs can only be avoided if the federal government gives airlines another $25 billion.
Aug 26th, 2020
Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp.
NTSB: Lawmaker in Plane Crash Flew Despite Vision Problems
His medical flight certification had been denied eight years ago.
Aug 26th, 2020
Cuffs 5cb9db1cd94ed 5dfcf7cbbfd64
NASA Researcher Arrested on Conspiracy Charges
Prosecutors say China is "building an economy and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world."
Aug 25th, 2020
Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumps from the SolarStratos solar powered aircraft prototype.
Swiss Team Claims 1st Jump, Free Fall from Solar Plane
The jump sought to demonstrate that skydiving can be carried out without planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 949722620
Superelastic Alloy Withstands Extreme Temperatures
The discovery could lead to a wide range of applications for exploring outer space.
Aug 20th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 20 At 9 18 41 Am
Deep Learning to Help Mars Rovers Go Farther, Faster
Engineers are already dreaming of a future generation of rovers.
Aug 20th, 2020
Thumb2
Former NASA Official Under Investigation for Helping Boeing
Doug Loverro joined NASA last year as head of human exploration and operations, only to abruptly resign six months later.
Aug 19th, 2020
Boeingtn
Boeing Announces Second Round of Layoffs
CEO Dave Calhoun said the layoffs unfortunately “align with our new reality.”
Aug 19th, 2020
Thumb2
World's Smallest Flying Car Targets 2023 Launch
The company's CEO said the price of the craft would be on par with an expensive car.
Aug 18th, 2020