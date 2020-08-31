Lawyer: Families of MH17 Victims Want Reparation for Damages

Prosecutors allege that the missile that downed the jet was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base.

Aug 31st, 2020
Mike Corder
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear fifth from right, opens the court session as the trial resumed for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, August 31, 2020. Judges and lawyers representing relatives of the 298 people killed are expected to discuss the issue of compensation.
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear fifth from right, opens the court session as the trial resumed for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, August 31, 2020. Judges and lawyers representing relatives of the 298 people killed are expected to discuss the issue of compensation.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool photo via AP

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for relatives of victims killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 told trial judges Monday that the families want damages as a recognition of the injustice they suffered and told judges that Russian “disinformation” compounds their grief.

Lawyer Arlette Schijns was speaking at the resumption of the Dutch trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with offenses including mass murder for their alleged involvement in the downing of MH17.

All 298 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed when the plane was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, by a Buk missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russia rebels.

Schijns, who is representing 450 relatives, urged the court not to lose sight of the suffering of the hundreds of people who lost their loved ones as she addressed the judges on legal questions linked to families' right to claim damages.

“This is about individuals who were confronted six years ago with a terrible loss that continues to have an influence on their lives today,” she said.

Some families watched Schijns speak from a public gallery in the court on the edge of the airport from where the doomed flight took off.

“The criminal trial is important for them because it will establish the facts of what happened on July 17, 2014. Who is responsible for it? What sentence they deserve," she said. "In other words, it’s about justice, fairness, crime and punishment.”

Rob Fredriksz, who lost his son Bryce and Bryce’s girlfriend Daisy Oehlers, agreed. Fredriksz said he wasn't being represented by Schijns.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the truth. That’s what we want,” he said outside court.

Prosecutors allege that the missile that downed flight MH17 was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base. Russia has repeatedly denied involvement.

Schijns said that “obstruction and disinformation” by Russian authorities is compounding the suffering of relatives of the dead.

“We’re talking here about people of flesh and blood. In addition to the grief they face because of the loss of their dearest, they are additionally injured by Russia’s attitude,” she told judges.

After a years-long international investigation, prosecutors last year named four suspects: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. None of them has appeared for the trial, which started in March and is still at a preliminary stage. Only Pulatov is represented at the trial by lawyers.

It is not yet clear how many families will submit compensation requests at the trial, which is expected to run deep into 2021, or how much they will claim.

Schijns said the Dutch court needs to establish that they have a right under Ukrainian law to claim damage payments and said that the amount should do justice to their loss.

"If we want compensation to be reasonable and a genuine symbol of the defendants shouldering responsibility for their own actions, then the compensation must reflect the seriousness and the importance of this crime and these consequences for the relatives,” she said.

More in Aerospace
An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, July 27, 2020.
White House Mulls Options to Prevent Airline Furloughs
Airlines were prohibited from terminating employees while taking federal relief grants, but the cash and the ban end next month.
Aug 27th, 2020
Travelers check in at the American Airlines terminal, Los Angeles International Airport, May 28, 2020.
American Airlines to Cut More than 40,000 Jobs
Executives said furloughs can only be avoided if the federal government gives airlines another $25 billion.
Aug 26th, 2020
Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp.
NTSB: Lawmaker in Plane Crash Flew Despite Vision Problems
His medical flight certification had been denied eight years ago.
Aug 26th, 2020
Cuffs 5cb9db1cd94ed 5dfcf7cbbfd64
NASA Researcher Arrested on Conspiracy Charges
Prosecutors say China is "building an economy and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world."
Aug 25th, 2020
Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumps from the SolarStratos solar powered aircraft prototype.
Swiss Team Claims 1st Jump, Free Fall from Solar Plane
The jump sought to demonstrate that skydiving can be carried out without planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 949722620
Superelastic Alloy Withstands Extreme Temperatures
The discovery could lead to a wide range of applications for exploring outer space.
Aug 20th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 20 At 9 18 41 Am
Deep Learning to Help Mars Rovers Go Farther, Faster
Engineers are already dreaming of a future generation of rovers.
Aug 20th, 2020
Thumb2
Former NASA Official Under Investigation for Helping Boeing
Doug Loverro joined NASA last year as head of human exploration and operations, only to abruptly resign six months later.
Aug 19th, 2020
Boeingtn
Boeing Announces Second Round of Layoffs
CEO Dave Calhoun said the layoffs unfortunately “align with our new reality.”
Aug 19th, 2020
Thumb2
World's Smallest Flying Car Targets 2023 Launch
The company's CEO said the price of the craft would be on par with an expensive car.
Aug 18th, 2020
Lab member Mojtaba Edalatpour shows the thermal diode developed by Boreyko&apos;s team.
Heat Conduction Method Could Be Game-Changer for Aircraft
The novel approach is both highly efficient and extremely versatile.
Aug 18th, 2020
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis&minus;Saint Paul International Airport, in Minneapolis. Airlines are trying to convince a frightened public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn&rsquo;t working.
Airlines Struggle to Convince Wary Public that Travel Is Safe
Globally, air travel is down more than 85% from a year ago.
Aug 17th, 2020