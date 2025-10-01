Eaton's $46M Aerospace Manufacturing Investment to Create More Than 50 Jobs

Plans include a new facility adjacent to an existing site.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 1, 2025
Eaton
Eaton

Power management company Eaton announced plans to expand its aerospace manufacturing operations in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company expects the project to create more than 50 jobs.

Eaton provides hydraulic, fuel, oxygen, fluid and air conveyance, electrical, motion control and engine solutions in the aerospace industry, as well as aftermarket service and support, for commercial and military aircraft.

The company plans to construct a new facility adjacent to its existing site in North Charleston, which will expand its capability in additive manufacturing, machining, assembly and testing. It will produce complex hydraulic pumps and motors that serve U.S. commercial and defense aerospace platforms.

Eaton expects to begin operations in 2028.

The project received development credits from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development. The council also awarded a $125,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

