Boeing Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coworkers were asked to remain home and self-quarantine.

Mar 11th, 2020
Boeing Building Ap
AP file

On March 9, 2020, Boeing issued a statement regarding an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 as well as the company's response to keep coworkers safe:

Boeing is providing its full support to an employee at our Everett facility who has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is now in quarantine receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery. We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials. As a precaution, we’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we’ve conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces. 

We’re taking action to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families. As previously communicated, we have asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home. We continue to communicate openly and frequently with our employees and encourage everyone to exercise caution and take all appropriate health and safety measures, in coordination with their managers.

