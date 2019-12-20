Boeing Starliner Test Hits Snag

The capsule went off course minutes after the launch.

Marcia Dunn
Dec 20th, 2019
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
AP Photo/Terry Renna

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's new Starliner capsule ran into trouble and went off course in orbit minutes after blasting off Friday on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket soared with the Starliner just before sunrise. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule didn't get into the position needed to get it to the International Space Station.

Officials said flight controllers were looking into all their options and stressed that the capsule was in a stable orbit.

The Starliner was supposed to reach the space station and stay for a week. The United Launch Alliance rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and was visible for at least five minutes, its white contrail a brilliant contrast against the dark sky.

Thousands of spectators jammed the area, eager to witness Starliner's premiere flight.

This was Boeing's chance to catch up with SpaceX, NASA's other commercial crew provider that sucessfully completed a similar demonstration last March. SpaceX has one last hurdle — a launch abort test — before carrying two NASA astronauts in its Dragon capsule, possibly by spring.

A successful Starliner demo could have seen Boeing launching astronauts by summer.

The U.S. needs competition like this, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Thursday, to drive down launch costs, boost innovation and open space up to more people.

The space agency handed over station deliveries to private businesses, first cargo and then crews, in order to focus on getting astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars.

Commercial cargo ships took flight in 2012, starting with SpaceX. Crew capsules were more complicated to design and build, and parachute and other technical problems pushed the first launches from 2017 to now next year.

It's been nearly nine years since NASA astronauts have launched from the U.S. The last time was July 8, 2011, when Atlantis — now on display at Kennedy Space Center — made the final space shuttle flight.

Since then, NASA astronauts have traveled to and from the space station via Kazakhstan, courtesy of the Russian Space Agency. The Soyuz rides have cost NASA up to $86 million apiece.

Chris Ferguson commanded that last shuttle mission. Now a test pilot astronaut for Boeing and one of the Starliner's key developers, he's assigned to the first Starliner crew with NASA's Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann. All three were at control centers to watch the launch.

Built to accommodate seven, the white capsule with black and blue trim will typically carry four or five people. It's 16.5 feet (5 meters) tall with its attached service module and 15 feet (4.5 meters) in diameter.

For the test flight, the Starliner carried Christmas treats and presents for the six space station residents, hundreds of tree seeds similar to those that flew to the moon on Apollo 14, the original air travel ID card belonging to Boeing's founder and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander's seat.

The test dummy — named after the bicep-flexing riveter of World War II — wore a red polka dot hair bandanna just like the original Rosie and Boeing's custom royal blue spacesuit.

The flight was designed to test all systems, from the vibrations and stresses of liftoff to the Dec. 28 touchdown at the Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Parachutes and air bags will soften the capsule's landing. Even the test dummy is packed with sensors.

On the eve of the flight, Bridenstine said he's "very comfortable" with Boeing, despite the prolonged grounding of the company's 737 Max jets. The spacecraft and aircraft sides of the company are different, he noted. Boeing has long been involved in NASA's human spacecraft program, from Project Mercury to the shuttle and station programs.

Boeing began preliminary work on the Starliner in 2010, a year before Atlantis soared for the last time.

In 2014, Boeing and SpaceX made the final cut. Boeing got more than $4 billion to develop and fly the Starliner, while SpaceX got $2.6 billion for a crew-version of its Dragon cargo ship.

NASA wants to make sure every reasonable precaution is taken with the capsules, designed to be safer than NASA's old shuttles.

“We're talking about human spaceflight,” Bridenstine cautioned. “It's not for the faint of heart. It never has been, and it's never going to be."

More in Aerospace
A pilot waves from the flight deck of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prior to a flight Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. After the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max in 2018, federal safety officials estimated that there could be 15 more fatal crashes of the Max over the next few decades if Boeing didn&apos;t fix a critical automated flight-control system, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
Boeing May Cut Production on Max
Stocks tumbled on the report, that added the airplane maker could even end production all together.
Dec 16th, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday that an FAA analysis of the 737 Max performed after a fatal crash in 2018 predicted &apos;as many as 15 future fatal crashes within the life of the fleet&apos; during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
FAA: More Max Crashes Would've Occurred
Analysis predicted more crashes after the first Max disaster, but the FAA didn't ground the plane until a second deadly crash occurred.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. The union president of Southwest Airlines pilots worries that Boeing may be rushing the 737 Max back into service, and he says Southwest should consider buying planes from another company. The union president, Jon Weaks, adds that Boeing has exhibited arrogance and greed that will haunt the company forever.
Southwest to Share $125M Boeing Settlement
Without the planes, Southwest has said that it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Boeing&apos;s grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe&apos;s Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes. Boeing disclosed Tuesday, Dec. 10, that it received 11 net orders in November, 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.
Airbus Beats Boeing Again
Boeing received 63 orders in November, but 52 cancellations.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right foreground, watches as family members hold up photographs of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610 crashes during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill.
Families of Victims Want Wider Max Review
Questions persist as to whether the FAA is too cozy with Boeing.
Dec 10th, 2019
An employee walks up to two of the four rocket engines of NASA&apos;s Space Launch System (SLS) as the Artemis 1 rocket core stage is assembled at the NASA Michoud Assembly Center in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Latest Look at New Moon Rocket
The rocket is 212 feet tall and more than 27 feet in diameter.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering &ldquo;mighty mice,&rdquo; pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.
SpaceX Sends Mice, Worms to Space Station
Also in tow was a smart, empathetic robot.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 file photo, dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle. Safety regulators want to fine Boeing nearly $4 million, saying that the company installed critical wing parts on 133 planes even though it knew the parts were faulty. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the proposed civil penalty on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
FAA Seeks $3.9M Boeing Fine
Safety regulators say the company installed wing parts on 133 planes even though it knew the parts were faulty.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company&apos;s carrier plane into the hangar at Spaceport America following a test flight over the desert near Upham, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic is on the verge of making more history in 2020 following an &apos;incredible&apos; year of progress, the chief executive of billionaire Richard Branson&apos;s space tourism venture said Thursday.
Virgin Galactic Touts Milestones
And its CEO says its on the verge of making more progress in 2020.
Dec 6th, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Mnet 204431 Ap Boeing
Boeing Apologizes for Max Crashes as Airbus Rakes in Sales
Boeing executives apologized Monday to airlines and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, as the U.S. plane maker struggles to regain the trust of regulators, pilots and the global traveling public.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
CEO: Boeing Made Mistake in Handling Warning-System Problem
The chief executive of Boeing said the company made a 'mistake' in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before two crashes killed 346 people and he promised transparency as the aircraft maker works to get the grounded plane back in flight.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
Grounding of Boeing Plane Hovers Over Big Air Show in Paris
Uncertainty over a Boeing jet and apprehension about the global economy hover over the aircraft industry as it prepares for next week's Paris Air Show.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214028 Ap Rocket
Canadian Radarsat Satellites Launched Aboard SpaceX Rocket
Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program were launched into orbit from California on Wednesday aboard a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Jun 13th, 2019