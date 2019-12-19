Gov: Kansas May Have to Help Pay Workers at Boeing Supplier

Spirit AeroSystems now has dozens of 737 Max fuselages lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.

Associated Press
Dec 19th, 2019
A worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together.
A worker looks up underneath a Boeing 737 MAX jet Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Renton, Wash. Shares of Boeing fell before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 MAX or even end production all together.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas may have to help pay workers at a company that makes fuselages for the grounded Boeing 737 Max if the planes don't return to the sky soon, Gov. Laura Kelly said.

Kelly said she talked with Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday, one day after Boeing announced that it was temporarily halting production of the 737 Max as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Although the jet has been grounded since March following a pair of deadly crashes, Spirit has continued to build 737 Max fuselages as well as parts for other planes. It now has dozens of the fuselages lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.

Kelly said Gentile is optimistic that production of the aircraft will resume soon and that he told her he’s not expecting to have to lay off workers.

“They will need to do some modifications of their work schedules and whatnot,” she said. “What I’ve told Tom was that I’ve already gotten my secretary of labor together with my secretary of commerce and they will be working with Spirit to bring all the resources that the state does have to offer to the table to help Spirit get through this.”

Among those resources, the state may need to use its unemployment system to help pay the workers, Kelly said.

“We’ve done this before, it’s not unusual to go in what we call a shared-work program, for instance, where they remain employees of Spirit, get a reduced paycheck, and we backfill that with unemployment benefits,” Kelly said.

Kansas has had a shared-work program for more than 30 years that allows companies to participate voluntarily as a way to avoid layoffs. The money for the benefits comes from the same fund that pays benefits to unemployed workers and is financed by a tax paid by employers. That fund's current balance is nearly $1 billion, and Kansas Department of Labor officials were confident Tuesday that the state can handle a commitment to Spirit.

Kelly said it’s important to keep the Spirit workers employed so that the city and state don’t lose that talent pool, which will be needed if and when the 737 Max goes back into production.

In 2005, Boeing sold its Wichita and Oklahoma operations. The new company formed to take over those facilities was Spirit AeroSystems. Since then, Spirit has gone from being a single-source supplier for Boeing to becoming an independent global supplier with multiple customers, though Boeing remains its largest customer.

Spirit reported in its third-quarter financial report released last October, that it had continued to produce parts for the 737 MAX program at a rate of 52 aircraft per month. The company reported its third quarter revenue was $1.9 billion, up from the same period in 2018. It said the increase was primarily driven by higher production volumes on the Boeing 777, 787 and Airbus A350 programs.

It's unknown how much the state might end up paying the Spirit workers. A company spokesman said in an email that Spirit has about 13,500 employees in Wichita.

More in Aerospace
A pilot waves from the flight deck of a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prior to a flight Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. After the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max in 2018, federal safety officials estimated that there could be 15 more fatal crashes of the Max over the next few decades if Boeing didn&apos;t fix a critical automated flight-control system, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
Boeing May Cut Production on Max
Stocks tumbled on the report, that added the airplane maker could even end production all together.
Dec 16th, 2019
A Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee said Wednesday that an FAA analysis of the 737 Max performed after a fatal crash in 2018 predicted &apos;as many as 15 future fatal crashes within the life of the fleet&apos; during opening remarks at the committee&apos;s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max.
FAA: More Max Crashes Would've Occurred
Analysis predicted more crashes after the first Max disaster, but the FAA didn't ground the plane until a second deadly crash occurred.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. The union president of Southwest Airlines pilots worries that Boeing may be rushing the 737 Max back into service, and he says Southwest should consider buying planes from another company. The union president, Jon Weaks, adds that Boeing has exhibited arrogance and greed that will haunt the company forever.
Southwest to Share $125M Boeing Settlement
Without the planes, Southwest has said that it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday.
Dec 12th, 2019
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs his demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. Boeing&apos;s grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europe&apos;s Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes. Boeing disclosed Tuesday, Dec. 10, that it received 11 net orders in November, 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.
Airbus Beats Boeing Again
Boeing received 63 orders in November, but 52 cancellations.
Dec 11th, 2019
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right foreground, watches as family members hold up photographs of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610 crashes during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill.
Families of Victims Want Wider Max Review
Questions persist as to whether the FAA is too cozy with Boeing.
Dec 10th, 2019
An employee walks up to two of the four rocket engines of NASA&apos;s Space Launch System (SLS) as the Artemis 1 rocket core stage is assembled at the NASA Michoud Assembly Center in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Latest Look at New Moon Rocket
The rocket is 212 feet tall and more than 27 feet in diameter.
Dec 10th, 2019
In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering &ldquo;mighty mice,&rdquo; pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.
SpaceX Sends Mice, Worms to Space Station
Also in tow was a smart, empathetic robot.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Thursday, June 27, 2019 file photo, dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle. Safety regulators want to fine Boeing nearly $4 million, saying that the company installed critical wing parts on 133 planes even though it knew the parts were faulty. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the proposed civil penalty on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
FAA Seeks $3.9M Boeing Fine
Safety regulators say the company installed wing parts on 133 planes even though it knew the parts were faulty.
Dec 9th, 2019
In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company&apos;s carrier plane into the hangar at Spaceport America following a test flight over the desert near Upham, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic is on the verge of making more history in 2020 following an &apos;incredible&apos; year of progress, the chief executive of billionaire Richard Branson&apos;s space tourism venture said Thursday.
Virgin Galactic Touts Milestones
And its CEO says its on the verge of making more progress in 2020.
Dec 6th, 2019
Mfg Tech
US Manufacturing Technology Orders Decrease in September, but Automotive Ticks Up
Orders decreased 41 percent from September 2018, yielding a 10 percent decline in the first three quarters of 2019.
Nov 21st, 2019
Mnet 204431 Ap Boeing
Boeing Apologizes for Max Crashes as Airbus Rakes in Sales
Boeing executives apologized Monday to airlines and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, as the U.S. plane maker struggles to regain the trust of regulators, pilots and the global traveling public.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
CEO: Boeing Made Mistake in Handling Warning-System Problem
The chief executive of Boeing said the company made a 'mistake' in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before two crashes killed 346 people and he promised transparency as the aircraft maker works to get the grounded plane back in flight.
Jun 17th, 2019
Mnet 214115 Boeing737 Ap Hero Image
Grounding of Boeing Plane Hovers Over Big Air Show in Paris
Uncertainty over a Boeing jet and apprehension about the global economy hover over the aircraft industry as it prepares for next week's Paris Air Show.
Jun 14th, 2019
Mnet 214028 Ap Rocket
Canadian Radarsat Satellites Launched Aboard SpaceX Rocket
Three satellites for the Canadian Space Agency's Earth-monitoring Radarsat program were launched into orbit from California on Wednesday aboard a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Jun 13th, 2019