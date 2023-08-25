Missouri S&T Poised to Help Missouri Manufacturers Make 3D Printing the New Normal

The university purchased a large-format metal 3D printer.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 25, 2023
3dprint
Kummer Institute Center for Advanced Manufacturing

The Kummer Institute Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Missouri University of Science and Technology announced it purchased a large-format metal 3D printer from SPEE3D.

The purchase was based on feedback and input from manufacturers, who report that the process of acquiring traditionally manufactured parts has become increasingly difficult due to irregularities in the supply chain. The WarpSPEE3D printer is already being used for project work, which is helping S&T deepen the knowledge needed to help manufacturers transition into new production methods, such as geometry constraints, material properties and heat treatment requirements.  

"For Missouri manufacturers to succeed on the global stage, additive manufacturing must become the new normal,” said Dr. Richard Billo, director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

Billo will oversee the Missouri Protoplex, an advanced manufacturing research and development facility that will anchor a planned manufacturing campus at Missouri S&T – where the printer and other equipment will be housed – when it opens in fall 2025.

In many ways, additive manufacturing is the opposite of casting, in which metal is heated until it’s molten and then poured into a die or mold. Forging, during which metal is heated to the stage of plastic and then reshaped using automated or manually applied compression, is another popular traditional manufacturing method.

Additive manufacturing is a different process altogether. The WarpSPEE3D builds parts by firing, at supersonic speeds, millions of metallic particles onto a build platform with assistance from a robot that controls the direction of the projection of particles to rapidly build the part.  

Preparing an industry for the future

In addition to being used for manufacturers’ projects, working with the industrial-sized printer is giving undergraduate and graduate students at S&T a way to deepen their understanding of challenges confronting manufacturers. The WarpSPEE3D printer provides an opportunity for students to experience additive manufacturing by programming, documenting operating procedures, designing computer-aided drafting (CAD) models to test and developing and executing maintenance plans.  

Along with other equipment that will be purchased over the course of the next 24 months, the printer is key to making workforce development more holistic. Plans are underway to modernize how S&T teaches manufacturing to undergraduates by incorporating technologies that will make it possible for students to gain hands-on experience with developing products and methods.

A key mandate of the $300 million gift June and Fred Kummer made to S&T in 2020 is connecting what’s being researched, discovered and taught at colleges and universities to what the region’s manufacturers need to compete in a marketplace that’s increasingly driven by technology. The workforce development required to forge those connections, Billo says, goes beyond training those who operate the machinery.

Achieving common goals

Billo said that one of the driving factors in the purchase of the WarpSPEE3D printer – as well as other equipment that will ultimately be housed at the Protoplex – is that the manufacturer of the printer, SPEE3D, considers the close of the sale the beginning of an important relationship.

“For additive manufacturing to evolve to the level of forging and casting, it’s critical for everyone across the industry, from the manufacturers themselves to the colleges and universities and tech schools to companies like SPEE3D that will develop the equipment, to collaborate on developing standards,” Billo said. “Additive manufacturing has made significant advancements relatively quickly, but like many technology-driven industries, it’s in its infancy.”

It's the obligation – and the opportunity – to help an industry evolve in a way that will help Missouri manufacturers that has motivated him to invest in equipment from companies that are collaborators rather than suppliers. By participating in user groups, contributing to the development of industry standards, working closely with other colleges, universities and tech schools, and forging relationships across the supply chain, Billo says it’s more important than ever to prioritize achieving common goals when investing in equipment.  

spee3d.com

Latest in Additive Manufacturing
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 18, 2023
I Stock 1452604857
AI and AM: A Powerful Synergy
August 22, 2023
Worcester Polytechnic Institute researcher Markus Nemitz works to develop 3D printed robots.
Researcher Developing 3D-Printable Search-and-Rescue Robots
August 14, 2023
A Velo3D Sapphire printer at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology’s manufacturing center.
SBOT Expands Additive Manufacturing Capabilities with Velo3D Sapphire XC
August 11, 2023
Related Stories
A Velo3D Sapphire printer at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology’s manufacturing center.
Additive Manufacturing
SBOT Expands Additive Manufacturing Capabilities with Velo3D Sapphire XC
Printing 3 D 000040606854 Medium
Additive Manufacturing
Advancing Electronics Manufacturing with Direct-Write Technology
3d
Additive Manufacturing
Unlocking the Value Potential of Additive Manufacturing
6 Ways to Improve Communication in a Manufacturing Company
Sponsored
6 Ways to Improve Communication in a Manufacturing Company
More in Additive Manufacturing
I Stock 1452604857
Additive Manufacturing
AI and AM: A Powerful Synergy
There’s an urgent opportunity, right now, to fully exploit the tools of computer-aided engineering using the capabilities of AI.
August 22, 2023
Worcester Polytechnic Institute researcher Markus Nemitz works to develop 3D printed robots.
Additive Manufacturing
Researcher Developing 3D-Printable Search-and-Rescue Robots
They'll be able to handle swimming, crawling, climbing and diving through hostile and confined spaces.
August 14, 2023
A Velo3D Sapphire printer at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Technology’s manufacturing center.
Additive Manufacturing
SBOT Expands Additive Manufacturing Capabilities with Velo3D Sapphire XC
The new printer enables SBOT to 3D print large parts up to 600 mm in diameter by 550 mm in height.
August 11, 2023
Two Velo3D Sapphire additive manufacturing (AM) systems installed at an ADDMAN facility.
Additive Manufacturing
Why Additive Manufacturing Works Best in an Integrated Manufacturing Environment
Integrating metal printers with traditional CNC equipment is a far-reaching value driver.
July 26, 2023
Collins
Additive Manufacturing
Collins Aerospace Opens $14M Additive Manufacturing Center Expansion
The 9,000-square-foot addition provides space for the site to house several new 3D metal printers.
July 21, 2023
John Clark, president and CEO of Masterclock, worked with S&T to learn how his small manufacturing company can take advantage of advances made possible by digital printing technology.
Operations
Missouri S&T Manufacturing Expertise Helps Small Business Weighing Big Investment
It helped a manufacturer of precise timing systems equipment that has 25 employees.
July 12, 2023
Peugeot
Additive Manufacturing
Peugeot Integrates Stratasys 3D-Printing Tech for Interior Design
The vehicle interior of the Inception concept is aligned with Peugeot’s new design architecture for electric vehicles.
June 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 06 At 10 12 53 Am
Additive Manufacturing
3D-Printed Wound Dressing Could Improve Treatment for Burn, Cancer Patients
The researchers conducted a 3D scan of the patient's face and body parts to customize it to an individual's needs.
June 6, 2023
Printing 3 D 000040606854 Medium
Additive Manufacturing
Advancing Electronics Manufacturing with Direct-Write Technology
Technological innovations have led to more precise, less costly manufacturing methods, like direct-write three-dimensional (3D) printing.
May 31, 2023
I Stock 1404269031
Additive Manufacturing
Stratasys Merging with Desktop Metal in $1.8B Deal
The transaction creates a new giant in the additive manufacturing space.
May 25, 2023
Rapid Flight M2 Coastal Scene
Aerospace
RapidFlight Intros Fixed Wing Unmanned Aircraft System
The M2 uses Digital Engineering and 3D Additive Manufacturing making it a unique and adaptable system that can be produced at scale.
May 9, 2023
Ornl
Additive Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing Compression Molding Allows Fast Production of Composite-Based Components
ORNL collaborated with Orbital to develop AMCM on a robotic system.
May 4, 2023
Siemens Additive Manufacturing Key Visual
Additive Manufacturing
Siemens Expands Additive Manufacturing Initiatives in the U.S.
From its Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub, Siemens will act as an ecosystem platform for machine builders.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 10 27 59 Am
Additive Manufacturing
Stratasys Debuts GrabCAD Print Pro Software to Boost Additive Manufacturing Production Volumes
Its advanced capabilities create greater opportunities for large-scale additive manufacturing with better system controls.
April 28, 2023
Nasa
Additive Manufacturing
NASA Develops Twice-as-Strong 3D-Printed Alloy for Planes, Spacecraft
The agency said it's over 1,000 times more durable than current superalloys.
April 21, 2023