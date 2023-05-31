Advancing Electronics Manufacturing with Direct-Write Technology

Technological innovations have led to more precise, less costly manufacturing methods, like direct-write three-dimensional (3D) printing.

May 31, 2023
Printing 3 D 000040606854 Medium

Nintendo. Walkman. The Clapper. We’ve come a long way since the 1980s, when original equipment manufacturers managed mass production of products.

Manufacturing electronics the “old” way, however, typically involves multiple steps and can take weeks or months to create a final product. Additional drawbacks include high tooling costs and limited design and customization options.

Technological innovations have led to more precise, less costly manufacturing methods, like direct-write three-dimensional (3D) printing. 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, has emerged as a powerful technology that enables the creation of complex structures through layer-by-layer deposition of materials. 

A new additive manufacturing technology, direct-write 3D printing, dispenses functional inks and pastes, significantly expanding the types of materials that can be 3D printed. During the direct-write process, a micro-dispenser moves over a substrate to precisely deposit the required amount of ink or high-viscosity paste to print complex shapes in layers. 

Direct-write technology employs materials like metals, polymers, composites and ceramics and can be combined with traditional 3D printed materials. Its ability to integrate multiple materials seamlessly into 3D results in the development of new, smaller smart objects. Further, direct-write 3D printed electronics allows for the integration of electronic components and sensors into 3D-printed devices, further enhancing their capabilities. 

Exploring the Potential

Direct-write 3D printing fosters more advanced innovations and opens new possibilities for creating smaller, more compact electronic devices. It can produce:

  • Interconnections for a variety of electronic devices, including printed circuit boards (PCBs) and flexible electronics.
  • High-precision sensors with fine detail and intricate design.
  • Actuators with complex shapes and structures.
  • Energy generation and storage components, like batteries and solar cells.

Leading innovations in direct-ink writing show potential for fabricating more complex printed electronics including stretchable, organic and hybrid electronics, sensors and transducers. Users can produce wearable sensors, displays and circuits on-demand. Direct-write 3D printing also allows for the creation of multi-layered devices with high levels of accuracy and fine feature resolution. Additional benefits include:

  • Speed and convenience: Fast prototyping and on-demand spare parts production eliminates long lead times or minimum order quantities.
  • Cost-effectiveness: For small production runs or low-volume production, 3D printing can be less expensive as compared to traditional manufacturing methods.
  • Sustainability: 3D printing can reduce waste and minimize material usage.
  • Availability: 3D printing allows for customization of specialized parts not readily available on the market and increased availability of obsolete or discontinued products.

As innovations in direct-write 3D printing continue, these cutting-edge developments allow for real world applications and ultimately better technological advancements across many industries. Most notably, healthcare, automotive and sports industries have seen the most progress in the last few years due to the adoption of this technology. The architecture, entertainment and aerospace industries are not far behind. 

Direct-write 3D printing allows for the creation of complex 3D shapes with precise control over architecture and dimensions, resulting in minimal usage of valuable materials. This technology has fostered the development of numerous novel form factors and composites and offers vast potential for applications in various fields including electronics, biomedicine and structural materials. This includes:

  • Healthcare applications. Novel medical devices, wearables and health monitoring systems can all enhance clinical care quality. The integration of sensors into conventional and innovative materials will facilitate continuous monitoring of patient health beyond healthcare clinics. Furthermore, researchers are increasingly utilizing 3D printing technology to help meet objectives and expedite product time-to-market.
  • Automotive applications. Within the automotive industry, direct-write 3D printing will enable faster design, testing and deployment of new and innovative car parts. This means that smaller and more complex sensors, strain gauges and other electronics that optimize car design and safety may be printed on-demand. This will be key to lowering costs for major car manufacturers without compromising quality, and it will work towards solving supply chain issues.
  • Sports applications. The professional sports industry is seeing an increase in the use of equipment integrated with sensors, made possible by the innovation of direct-write 3D printing. These sensors are designed to track variables like heart rate, altitude and impact. Notably, nanoscale sensors are also capable of detecting injuries, including concussions, by providing relevant data. An increasing number of helmets, mouthguards and shoulder pads are equipped with these sensors, which can evolve into smarter versions of their former selves, thus enhancing their functionality and efficacy.

Direct-write and direct-ink writing are revolutionizing the way electronic components are designed and produced. In addition to the healthcare, sports, and automotive sectors, numerous other industries will reap the benefits of direct-write technology through enhanced productivity, accelerated research and development, and solutions to supply chain challenges.

Ramsey Stevens is CEO of nano3Dprint, a next-generation additive manufacturing solutions provider, and founder of Carbon Design Innovations (CDI). 

Latest in Additive Manufacturing
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
Sponsored
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
May 8, 2023
I Stock 1404269031
Stratasys Merging with Desktop Metal in $1.8B Deal
May 25, 2023
Rapid Flight M2 Coastal Scene
RapidFlight Intros Fixed Wing Unmanned Aircraft System
May 9, 2023
Ornl
Additive Manufacturing Compression Molding Allows Fast Production of Composite-Based Components
May 4, 2023
Related Stories
3d
Additive Manufacturing
Unlocking the Value Potential of Additive Manufacturing
Velo
Additive Manufacturing
Velo3D Issues Statement on Relationship With Silicon Valley Bank
Athena
Additive Manufacturing
New Additive Manufacturer Survives Pandemic Start
Sakuu Corporation announces that since December 2022 it has successfully and consistently 3D printed fully functional performant batteries in custom shapes and sizes.
Additive Manufacturing
Sakuu Announces 3D Printing of Fully Functional High-Performance Patterned Batteries
More in Additive Manufacturing
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Rapid Flight M2 Coastal Scene
Aerospace
RapidFlight Intros Fixed Wing Unmanned Aircraft System
The M2 uses Digital Engineering and 3D Additive Manufacturing making it a unique and adaptable system that can be produced at scale.
May 9, 2023
Ornl
Additive Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing Compression Molding Allows Fast Production of Composite-Based Components
ORNL collaborated with Orbital to develop AMCM on a robotic system.
May 4, 2023
Siemens Additive Manufacturing Key Visual
Additive Manufacturing
Siemens Expands Additive Manufacturing Initiatives in the U.S.
From its Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub, Siemens will act as an ecosystem platform for machine builders.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 28 At 10 27 59 Am
Additive Manufacturing
Stratasys Debuts GrabCAD Print Pro Software to Boost Additive Manufacturing Production Volumes
Its advanced capabilities create greater opportunities for large-scale additive manufacturing with better system controls.
April 28, 2023
Nasa
Additive Manufacturing
NASA Develops Twice-as-Strong 3D-Printed Alloy for Planes, Spacecraft
The agency said it's over 1,000 times more durable than current superalloys.
April 21, 2023
3d
Additive Manufacturing
Unlocking the Value Potential of Additive Manufacturing
Additive manufacturing is getting a boost from AI and machine learning software.
March 30, 2023
House Zero in Austin, Texas, is a 2,000-square-foot home that was built with 3D-printed concrete.
Additive Manufacturing
3D Printing Promises to Transform Architecture Forever
And create forms that blow today's buildings out of the water.
March 30, 2023
Industry4 0
Industry 4.0
What the Modern Manufacturing Digital Tech Stack Looks Like
Digital tech stack refers to the tech modern businesses use to unlock 360-degree transformation.
March 27, 2023
I Stock 1388388697
Additive Manufacturing
3D-Printing Brain Blood Vessels Can Improve Neurosurgery
The blood vessels are printed in silicone to improve and personalize the procedure.
March 24, 2023
I Stock 501196770
Additive Manufacturing
Stratasys Rejects Takeover Attempt by Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension issued a statement expressing disappointment in Stratasys' decision.
March 24, 2023
Ap23082164602560
Aerospace
Launch Debut of 3D-Printed Rocket Ends in Failure, No Orbit
It failed three minutes into its flight.
March 23, 2023
This residential property was printed on site using SQ4D's Autonomous Robotic Construction System.
Additive Manufacturing
Largest 3D Printed House For Sale in NY
More than 40% of the structure was printed on site.
March 16, 2023
Printers
Additive Manufacturing
Engineers Lead $1.2M Project to 3D-Print Parts for Hypersonic Vehicles
The Office of Naval Research grant will fund an array of instruments, including a powder bed fusion system.
March 16, 2023
Velo
Additive Manufacturing
Velo3D Issues Statement on Relationship With Silicon Valley Bank
The company has certain credit facilities with Silicon Valley Bank.
March 13, 2023