China Warns Countries Against Making Trade Deals with U.S. Unfavorable to Beijing

The country vowed to take countermeasures.

Associated Press
Apr 21, 2025
Workers load coal on trucks at a coal yard port on the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Workers load coal on trucks at a coal yard port on the Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Chinatopix Via AP

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday warned other countries against making trade deals with the United States to China's detriment.

Governments including those of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have begun negotiations with Washington after President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs against almost all of America's trading partners on April 2. The import taxes were quickly paused against most countries after markets panicked, but he increased his already steep tariffs against China.

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement. "If this happens, China will never accept it and will resolutely take countermeasures in a reciprocal manner. China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month the countries currently negotiating trade deals with the U.S. should "approach China as a group" together with Washington.

The U.S. tariffs against other countries are economic bullying, the ministry said in the statement attributed to an unnamed spokesperson.

"Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot win respect," it added. "For one's own temporary selfish interests, sacrificing the interests of others in exchange for so-called exemptions is like seeking the skin from a tiger. It will ultimately only fail on both ends and harm others without benefiting themselves."

China said it's open to talks with Washington but no meetings have been announced.

Trump made China the target of his steepest tariffs, imposing several rounds of tariffs totaling 145% duties on Chinese imports. Beijing has retaliated with tariffs of 125% on U.S. imports.

The tariffs have spooked exporters and stalled shipments, while threatening to drag on the global economy.

Latest in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
April 21, 2025
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
April 21, 2025
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs
April 21, 2025
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, right, and Chris Coons are interviewed by the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
U.S. Lawmakers' Bipartisan Taiwan Visit Signals Support Despite Harsh Words and Tariffs from Trump
April 18, 2025
Related Stories
Elizabeth Mahon, owner of baby store Three Littles, unpacks strollers and other inventory ordered by customers ahead of tariff-driven price increases at her Union Market location in Washington, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
Strollers, Other Baby Products Will Get More Expensive, Harder to Find with Tariffs
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Trade
Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsor Content
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
More in Trade
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Sponsored
The Potential of AI for Your Operations
Artificial intelligence can help manufacturers achieve peak visibility, eliminate waste, and ensure safety.
April 21, 2025
Shipping containers are seen at Port Jersey, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J.
Trade
Trump Exaggerates Revenue from Tariffs
He claims that the U.S. is earning $2 billion per day.
April 21, 2025
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, right, and Chris Coons are interviewed by the Associated Press in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Trade
U.S. Lawmakers' Bipartisan Taiwan Visit Signals Support Despite Harsh Words and Tariffs from Trump
Conversations were "optimistic and forward-looking."
April 18, 2025
This photo shows vehicles bound for foreign countries at a logistics center in Kawasaki near Tokyo, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Trade
Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with U.S. as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs
Japan still faces a 25% tax on imported cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum exports.
April 17, 2025
Mohammad Yousaf Dar weaves a Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet at his home in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, on April 12, 2025.
Trade
Trump's Tariffs Threaten Survival of Centuries-Old Kashmiri Carpet Industry
Tariffs have inadvertently affected handicraft industries in regions that rely on the U.S. market.
April 17, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects honor guards during the official welcoming ceremony at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Trade
China Appoints New Trade Negotiator During Tariff Fight with U.S.
The country faces 145% taxes on exports to the U.S.
April 16, 2025
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Trade
Trump Joining Trade Negotiations with Japan at White House
The country is among the first to start negotiations with the U.S.
April 16, 2025
A woman uses hairspray to fixe the hair on a nutcracker titled 'Resolute Desk of the President,' featuring a seated figure signing a 'presidential proclamation,' at the Steinbach-Volkskunst nutcracker factory in Marienberg, Germany, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Operations
Trump's Tariffs Could Be Tough to Crack for German Nutcracker Maker
The company's factory produces hand-crafted nutcrackers that are snapped up by Americans.
April 16, 2025
A bottle of maple syrup is placed on a shelf at Judd's Wayeeses Farms in Morgan, Vt., on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Trade
Vermont Syrup Makers Face Uncertainty Amid Canada, China Tariff Chaos
“It’s uncertain enough making maple syrup.”
April 16, 2025
Boxes of ginger from China are stacked at a grocery market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, April 11, 2025.
Trade
As Tariffs Put China-U.S. Trade in Peril, Chinese Businesses Ponder the Future
The increased tariff, one analyst said, amounts to “almost a trade embargo.”
April 16, 2025
The Johnson & Johnson logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021.
Trade
Johnson & Johnson Expects $400 Million in Tariff-Related Costs
The most substantial impact comes from tariffs against China and retaliatory tariffs from China.
April 15, 2025
A logo of SK Hynix is seen at Korea Electronics Show in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 8, 2019.
Trade
South Korea to Boost Support of Semiconductor Industry in the Face of Trump's Tariffs
Plans aim to address uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies.
April 15, 2025
An aerial view of new cars waiting for shipment at a pier for ro-ro ships in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Trade
China Hits Back; Raises Tariffs on American Goods to 125%
It's the latest salvo in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.
April 11, 2025
President Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office, April 9, 2025.
Trade
The Week Trump Pushed the Global Economy to the Brink — Then Pulled Back
The back-and-forth rattled companies and shook confidence in U.S. leadership.
April 11, 2025
An investor stands in front of stock price indices at a brokerage house, Hangzhou, China, April 7, 2025.
Trade
U.S., China Locked in a Faceoff Over Tariffs
No one wants to blink first.
April 10, 2025