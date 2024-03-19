NAM Poll Shows Americans Oppose LNG Export Pause

The National Association of Manufacturers released the results of a new poll that shows bipartisan opposition to the Department of Energy’s freeze on export permits for new liquified natural gas projects. The poll also suggests that the U.S. should pursue an "all-of-the-above" energy strategy, which includes supporting global allies by providing cleaner, American-produced natural gas.

“The American public agrees: LNG exports are critical to U.S. energy security, creating well-paying jobs and supporting our allies in Europe and Asia," NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons said. "This poll underscores the need for President Biden to immediately direct the Department of Energy to roll back this misguided and counterproductive policy. President Biden’s manufacturing legacy is at risk if the DOE and other federal agencies continue to act in direct contradiction to the stated goals of the president and the American people of bolstering manufacturing competitiveness in the U.S.”

The NAM analytics team conducted the poll March 15 - 18 and collected 1,000 responses from a nationwide sample of registered voters.

Key Findings: