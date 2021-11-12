UK, EU Still Talking, but Chasm Remains in Brexit Feud

Talks to resolve differences over Northern Ireland trade have dragged on for almost a month.

Nov 12th, 2021
Jill Lawless
Maros Sefcovic, vice president of European Commission, gestures during a news conference in London on Nov. 12, 2021.
Maros Sefcovic, vice president of European Commission, gestures during a news conference in London on Nov. 12, 2021.
Hollie Adams, Pool via AP

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union inched away from a diplomatic cliff edge on Friday but remained miles apart in a post-Brexit spat that risks escalating into a cross-Channel trade war.

Talks to resolve differences over Northern Ireland trade have dragged on for almost a month, with EU officials increasingly concerned that Britain plans to suspend parts of the legally binding divorce agreement between the two sides.

That would trigger EU retaliation and could spiral into a trade war between the 27-nation bloc and its increasingly estranged former member.

The two sides’ top Brexit officials — David Frost for Britain and Maros Sefcovic for the EU — emerged from a meeting Friday in London with soothing words, but no major progress, Still, they agreed to keep talking.

“We need to make serious headway in the course of next week,” Sefcovic told reporters. The British government said Frost wanted “to bring new energy and impetus to discussions.”

Sefcovic said he welcomed a “change in tone” from Frost, who has previously threatened to trigger an emergency break clause in the deal that lets either side suspend the agreement in extreme circumstances. That would bring legal action from the EU, and potentially damaging economic sanctions.

In recent days Frost has toned down his language, saying he would not "give up on this process unless and until it is abundantly clear that nothing more can be done.”

Northern Ireland is part of the U.K. and shares a border with EU member Ireland. Under the Brexit deal it remains inside the EU’s tariff-free single market for goods, to ensure there is an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process. That has created a new customs border in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., even though they are part of the same country.

That has brought red tape for businesses, and has angered Northern Ireland’s British Unionists, who say the checks undermine Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K. and destabilize the delicate political balance on which peace rests. Two buses have been hijacked and set alight in Protestant Loyalist areas in recent weeks, in violence linked to tensions over the trade arrangements.

The bloc has agreed to make changes to the deal, offering to reduce checks on food, plants and animals entering Northern Ireland by as much as 80% and to cut paperwork for transport companies in half.

Britain is demanding the EU go farther and remove its top court from its role in resolving any disputes over the agreement — an idea the bloc flatly rejects.

“The European Court of Justice is the guardian of the single-market rules,” Sefcovic said. “The European Union needs to protect the integrity of the single market.”

Trust between the two sides has evaporated, with the EU accusing Britain of failing to engage with the bloc’s proposals, and the U.K. claiming the EU does not understand the delicate political and social balance in Northern Ireland.

Sefcovic said the two sides had agreed to continue talks in practical areas where they thought they could make progress, such as ensuring medicine supplies to Northern Ireland, in hopes that will inject momentum into the talks.

He said the EU was showing “a lot of flexibility and creativity” and urged the U.K. to respond in kind.

Ireland, the EU country most directly affected by a chill in relations, said it had spoken to the U.S. administration about the feud. President Joe Biden has said no side should do anything to undermine Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Accord, the 1998 deal that laid the foundations of peace.

Irish Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne urged the two sides to keep working for a solution.

“A tough approach, or a tough-guy approach, when it comes to Northern Ireland can only be counterproductive and will lead to disaster,” he said.

“If we can get certainty, if we can get a continuity in trading arrangements, and less of this discussion, what will happen is that the economy in Northern Ireland will prosper and that then helps as well the social situation, which is very, very delicate at the moment,” Byrne told the BBC.

More in Trade
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Bottles 3762851 1920
Suspension of Costly US Tariffs Welcomed by Scotch Whisky Makers
The Scotch Whisky Association estimated that the tariffs caused more than $850 million in lost exports.
Jun 17th, 2021
President Joe Biden, center, walks with European Council President Charles Michel, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the United States-European Union Summit at the European Council in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Trade Group Praises Deal Lifting US-EU Liquor Tariffs
The Distilled Spirits Council said the agreement announced Tuesday will end both sides' 25% tariffs on various product categories.
Jun 15th, 2021
President Joe Biden talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the final session of the G-7 summit in Carbis Bay, England on June 13.
Hope for Settling US-EU Trade Disputes May Outrun Progress
The EU's trade chief said the time has come "for the U.S. to walk the talk."
Jun 14th, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after the Democrats' policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
China Denounces US Bill Aimed at Boosting Competitiveness
A Chinese statement said the bill sought to spread the 'China threat.'
Jun 9th, 2021
Gantry cranes move containers onto transporters at a port in Qingdao, China, June 4, 2021.
US Trade Deficit Dips To $68.9B with Exports Up
The improvement follows a record March deficit.
Jun 8th, 2021
A gantry crane moves containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump.
Chinese Exports Jump, Gap With US Grows as Tensions Persist
Three years into a tariff war with Washington, tensions over the trade gap persist even as business recovers from last year’s shocks.
Jun 7th, 2021
Logo
US Blocks Chinese Company's Seafood Imports Over Crew Mistreatment
Authorities say Dalian Ocean Fishing forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions, leading to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen.
May 28th, 2021
Customers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the American bicycle brand at a retail shop in Beijing on March 2, 2021. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday, May 27, 2021 for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart.
No Signs of Negotiations in US-China Trade Talks
Envoys had their first call since President Biden took office.
May 27th, 2021
An employee works at a solar panel and equipment factory in Jiujiang, China, Jan. 5, 2021.
Solar Ambitions Collide with China Labor Complaints
The global solar industry gets 45% of its polysilicon from Xinjian, where the government is accused of mass incarceration and other abuses.
May 24th, 2021
A worker controls iron at the Thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, April 27, 2018.
EU, U.S. Temporarily Suspend Tariffs in Steel Dispute
It's the second step to improve relations after a four-month suspension of tariffs in a longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.
May 17th, 2021
China Moon Mission Ap
China Fires Back After US Trade Remarks
Beijing accused the U.S. of "coercive diplomacy" after a dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Australian counterpart.
May 14th, 2021