China Fires Back After US Trade Remarks

Beijing accused the U.S. of "coercive diplomacy" after a dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Australian counterpart.

May 14th, 2021
Associated Press
China Moon Mission Ap
AP file

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday accused the United States of “coercive diplomacy” following comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to his Australian counterpart that the U.S. “will not leave Australia alone on the field — or maybe I should say ‘alone on the pitch’ — in the face of economic coercion by China.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the U.S. of imposing economic sanctions and strong-arming other countries over trade issues to achieve its “strategic goals.”

Hua said China’s telecommunications and other high-tech industries are now falling victim to U.S. “economic coercion,” an apparent reference to firms including Huawei and ZTE that have faced U.S. restrictions.

“Coercive diplomacy is a specialty of the United States, which has provided the world with classic textbooks and cases of coercive diplomacy through its policies and actions," Hua said at a daily briefing.

“There are now a growing number of people in the United States who are calling for strengthened dialogue and cooperation with China and urging the two countries to work toward each other to improve relations. They believe that a healthy, stable and sustained U.S.-China relationship is in the interest of the people of both countries," she added.

Like the United States and China, Australia and China are in the midst of several major disputes as Beijing seeks to apply pressure over commerce and influence.

In their Thursday meeting, Blinken told Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the United States and Australia are bound together by deeply held shared values that no other nation, including China, can uproot.

Both said that presenting a united front toward China is key and called for a more thorough and complete investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China in 2019.

China-Australia relations have plunged to a multi-decade low, with Beijing blocking imports of Australian coal, wheat and other goods over the past year. But it has failed to force Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to offer concessions.

Australia decided in April to cancel two deals signed by the state of Victoria with China’s multibillion-dollar “Belt and Road” construction initiative.

Beijing warned then it might respond, which it did by suspending the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, accusing Australia of abusing “so-called national security reasons to severely restrict and suppress economic and cultural cooperation projects.”

More in Trade
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
Crew members stand on the bow as the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port.
US Trade Deficit Sets Record in March
An improving economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods.
May 4th, 2021
Workers put together electronic gears at a factory in Zhangye in northwestern China's Gansu Province on April 17, 2021. Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
China Manufacturing Growth May Be Slowing
Two surveys show manufacturing is still expanding but at a slower pace.
Apr 30th, 2021
Huawei store in Beijing, April 12, 2021.
Huawei Sales Down 16.5% Amid US Sanctions
China’s first global tech brand is struggling to hold onto its market share.
Apr 28th, 2021
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia Supreme Court after a break from her extradition hearing, Vancouver, March 31, 2021.
Judge Grants Request to Delay Huawei CFO Hearings
The final leg in her extradition hearings was set to begin next week.
Apr 22nd, 2021
View On A Railroad Tracks 700587158 4072x2715
Canadian Pacific Attacks Rival Bid for Kansas City Southern
Canadian Pacific urged the Surface Transportation Board to closely examine Canadian National's offer for the railroad.
Apr 21st, 2021
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, April 16, 2021. Le spoke to AP on a wide range of issues during an interview on Friday including climate change and US-China relations.
Beijing: US 'Too Negative' Toward China
A top diplomat says cooperation could be critically important in combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.
Apr 19th, 2021
In this file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake.
Suez Canal Chief: Vessel Impounded Amid Financial Dispute
The hulking Ever Given will not be allowed to leave until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner.
Apr 14th, 2021
An aerial view of a container port on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on April 8.
China Exports Rise Nearly 31% in March Amid Demand Recovery
China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy.
Apr 13th, 2021
A woman walks in the hallway of the National Supercomputer Center in Wuxi, which hosts the Shenwei (Sunway) TaihuLight supercomputer.
U.S. Sanctions Additional Chinese Computer Makers
The penalties block access to U.S. technology allegedly used to build supercomputers for the Chinese military.
Apr 9th, 2021
The CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami.
US Trade Deficit Jumps 4.8%
The February goods deficit of $87.1 billion was also the highest on record.
Apr 7th, 2021
A view of the Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrik in the Norwegian Sea, Monday, April 5, 2021.
Crew Evacuated as Cargo Ship at Risk of Sinking
The ship is facing strong winds and waves up to 49 feet high.
Apr 6th, 2021