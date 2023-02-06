Cell Phones Add Safety Component

Two recently introduced cell phones offer additional safety considerations for industrial environments.

Feb 6, 2023
Is540 1 Scenario 4

Two recently introduced cell phones offer additional safety considerations for use in industrial environments. 

The first is i.safe MOBILE’s IS540.1, which is described as the world's first ATEX and IECEx Zone 1/21-approved and explosion-proof 5G smartphone. Features include:Is540 1 Front

  • A high-performance chipset from Qualcomm with AI capabilities meant for meeting industrial computing demands that can include maintenance, remote monitoring and process control data streams.
  • A 6” display.
  • 48 MP camera.
  • PTT functionality.
  • An amplified speaker system for noisy industrial environments.
  • An updatable Android 12 operating system.
  • A 16-pin ISM interface, which offers connection to accessories such as the IS-TH2xx.1 barcode scanner or the IS-HS2.1 audio accessories, as well as NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.
  • A replaceable 4,400 mAh battery.
  • Programmable side and red buttons that can be used, among other things, for sending help messages when working alone. 

Also available is the Smart-Ex O2 from ECOM Instruments, a Pepperl+Fuchs company. The device is described as intrinsically safe for hazardous areas where flammable substances are stored and explosions are a key safety concern. Applications for the device include managing digital workflows such as data harvesting, predictive maintenance or remote support. Additional features include:Ecom Instruments Smart Ex 02 Anlage 300dpi

  • IP68 protection.
  • Designed for ATEX/IECEX Zone 1/21 environments.
  • The Android Enterprise Recommended Standard operating system.
  • A wide range of global and country-specific safety certificates.
  • A high-resolution, shock and scratch-resistant 5” multi-touch display made of Gorilla Glass.
  • A three-year warranty.
  • 21 LTE frequency bands, Wi-Fi with 2.4 and 5 GHz support, and Bluetooth.
  • A 12-megapixel back camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera.
  • The ability to access plant data via a barcode reading function.
  • Programmable buttons, an alarm button and push-to-talk for quick assistance requests in an emergency.
  • Samsung Knox with regular security updates to protect the system. 
  • A replaceable battery with 4,400 mAh and a runtime of up to 24 hours.
  • Can be pared with the Visor-Ex 01 smart glasses for switching between tasks on the smartphone display and hands-free work.
