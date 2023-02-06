Cell Phones Add Safety Component

Two recently introduced cell phones offer additional safety considerations for use in industrial environments.

The first is i.safe MOBILE’s IS540.1, which is described as the world's first ATEX and IECEx Zone 1/21-approved and explosion-proof 5G smartphone. Features include:

A high-performance chipset from Qualcomm with AI capabilities meant for meeting industrial computing demands that can include maintenance, remote monitoring and process control data streams.

A 6” display.

48 MP camera.

PTT functionality.

An amplified speaker system for noisy industrial environments.

An updatable Android 12 operating system.

A 16-pin ISM interface, which offers connection to accessories such as the IS-TH2xx.1 barcode scanner or the IS-HS2.1 audio accessories, as well as NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

A replaceable 4,400 mAh battery.

Programmable side and red buttons that can be used, among other things, for sending help messages when working alone.

Also available is the Smart-Ex O2 from ECOM Instruments, a Pepperl+Fuchs company. The device is described as intrinsically safe for hazardous areas where flammable substances are stored and explosions are a key safety concern. Applications for the device include managing digital workflows such as data harvesting, predictive maintenance or remote support. Additional features include: