Microsoft Cuts 10,000 Jobs

It amounts to nearly 5% of the company's workforce.

Kelvin Chan
Jan 18, 2023
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. and the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that about 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union.
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. and the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that about 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to what it described as "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities."

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which will begin immediately.

WATCH: Tech Industry Laying Off 1,600 Per Day in 2023 

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

The layoffs represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today," CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.

"While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Nadella said. He emphasized the importance of building a "new computer platform" using advances in artificial intelligence.

He said customers that were accelerating their spending on digital technology during the pandemic are now trying to "optimize their digital spend to do more with less."

"We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," Nadella wrote.

Other tech companies have also been trimming jobs amid concerns about an economic slowdown.

Amazon and business software maker Salesforce earlier this month announced major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company's workforce.

Nadella made no direct mention of the layoffs on Wednesday when he put in an appearance at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting happening this week in Davos, Switzerland.

When asked by the forum's founder Klaus Schwab on what tech layoffs meant for the industry's business model, Nadella said companies that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeing "normalization" of that demand.

"Quite frankly, we in the tech industry will also have to get efficient, right?" Nadella said. "It's not about everyone else doing more with less. We will have to do more with less. So we will have to show our own productivity gains with our own sort of technology."

Schwab also asked Nadella about employee loyalty to Microsoft. Nadella said workers "should think of Microsoft as a platform to be able to connect with our mission to achieve what's core to them. I think that's the social equation."

Latest in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. and the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that about 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union.
Microsoft Cuts 10,000 Jobs
January 18, 2023
2023
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
January 17, 2023
Ep41tn
5 Minutes with Laserfiche's Grace Nam on Moving AI from Buzzword to Practical Operating Tool
January 17, 2023
Related Stories
This photo provided by Volvo shows the interior of the Volvo EX90, which will be the first to offer Google HD maps that give it a greater awareness of its position on the road to enhance safety.
Technology
Edmunds Highlights Top Car-Tech Trends from CES 2023
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Technology
CES 2023: Companies Tout Environmental Tech Innovations
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Technology
Detecting Cyber Risks Before They Lead to Downtime
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
2023
Supply Chain
Predictions for Manufacturing in 2023 – Part II
Industry leaders offer their thoughts on what to expect in 2023.
January 17, 2023
Ep41tn
Video
5 Minutes with Laserfiche's Grace Nam on Moving AI from Buzzword to Practical Operating Tool
Process automation is having a moment -- and for good reason.
January 17, 2023
Accsecuritybreachtn
Video
Security Breach: Industry Gets a D+ Cybersecurity Grade
But the good news is that the white hats are catching up.
January 17, 2023
Ce Sbanner2
Operations
CES 2023 Was Unreal
Every year, CES attracts the hottest and wackiest consumer tech from across the globe; here's what we saw.
January 13, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of the new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation. Apple Inc. said in a regulatory filing that Cook’s target total compensation is $49 million for 2023.
Operations
Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take 40% Pay Cut
The change was made partly based on a recommendation from Cook himself.
January 13, 2023
This photo provided by Volvo shows the interior of the Volvo EX90, which will be the first to offer Google HD maps that give it a greater awareness of its position on the road to enhance safety.
Technology
Edmunds Highlights Top Car-Tech Trends from CES 2023
Edmunds reports on what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years.
January 11, 2023
Coxreels Sized
Technology
Coxreels Custom Products
Coxreels custom built products offer a complete solution to any hose, cord, and cable reel needs.
January 10, 2023
Okw2023 01 Hr
Technology
Flat-Pack Case Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Design features include concealed fixing screws, and the U-shaped top which is easy to remove.
January 10, 2023
Miller Fab
Labor
Automation Offers Labor Shortage Solutions
When suppliers automate some indirect labor activities, they can redeploy workers into roles that humans can best perform.
January 9, 2023
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Technology
CES 2023: Companies Tout Environmental Tech Innovations
It could be a while before industry walks away from fossil fuels. In the meantime, more companies are taking emissions reductions seriously.
January 9, 2023
U.S. universities now have over 3,000 sustainability programs.
Technology
4 Ways to Close the Green Jobs Skills Gap
Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them.
January 6, 2023
Madison
Technology
Clean, Brighten Aluminum with No Scrubbing
Normally intended to clean and etch aluminum, it may also be used with mild steel, stainless steel, and copper.
January 5, 2023
Master Bond
Technology
Electrically Insulative, Toughened Epoxy Meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications
This two-part, non-drip epoxy system is designed for bonding, sealing and coating applications.
January 5, 2023
Gizmo Sized
Technology
pH Controller with Alarm
A first-of-kind pH controller that tells you when pH is out of range.
January 5, 2023