Edmunds Highlights Top Car-Tech Trends from CES 2023

Edmunds reports on what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years.

Ronald Montoya
Jan 11, 2023
This photo provided by Volvo shows the interior of the Volvo EX90, which will be the first to offer Google HD maps that give it a greater awareness of its position on the road to enhance safety.
This photo provided by Volvo shows the interior of the Volvo EX90, which will be the first to offer Google HD maps that give it a greater awareness of its position on the road to enhance safety.
Courtesy of Volvo Cars of North America via AP

CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas tends to showcase vehicles and technology that are further out than one might find at a traditional auto show. Edmunds attended this year and reports on the most notable vehicles and what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years.

BMW’S TALKING CAR

BMW had one of the more forward-thinking concepts at CES. The i Vision Dee is a talking electric sedan with an artificial intelligence that BMW says “will go far beyond the level of voice control and driver assistance systems we are familiar with today.”

The name “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience. One notable feature is an advanced head-up display that can display driver information on the full windshield at a base level and is capable of projecting virtual reality on the windshield. BMW says the AI can get excited when it sees you and can express its mood via screens on the front grille.

If that wasn’t enough, the i Vison Dee is covered in 240 e-ink panels, including the wheels, that allow it to shift colors at will. You can have a purple car one day and a checkerboard pattern another day.

These may sound like far-fetched features, but BMW says these are real products that are coming down the pipeline, starting in 2025 and beyond.

HONDA AND SONY ARE HOOKED ON A FEELING

These two well-known brands are hoping to excite car shoppers with their new joint venture brand, Afeela. At CES, they showed off their otherwise unnamed prototype electric midsize sedan. They didn’t provide any significant information about range or power but did say the sedan will be equipped with about 45 cameras and sensors to give it a number of automated driving features. Afeela also promises “best in class entertainment,” and it will have a small display on the grille to provide information to both pedestrians and the vehicle’s owner.

It is unclear how Afeela will affect other upcoming electric vehicles from Honda but preorders will open in the first half of 2025, with deliveries starting in spring of 2026.

RAM’S ELECTRIC REVOLUTION

The Ram Revolution concept is a preview of what we might expect to see from the brand’s first electric pickup. Some of the more notable features include third-row jump seats, a retractable steering wheel, a glass roof with the ability to adjust the shade of tint, and an 18-foot pass-through that allows for long items to be placed from the bed all the way to the front trunk.

Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, didn’t comment on the Revolution’s range or power. Since this was a proof-of-concept prototype, some of the Revolution’s high-tech features might not see production, but we’ll know more when the production model is revealed later this year. The Revolution is expected to go on sale sometime in 2024.

VOLKSWAGEN DOUBLE DOWNS ON SEDANS

Volkswagen returned to CES after a six-year hiatus to debut its first electric sedan, the ID.7. The ID.7 will be a substantial size; its 116.9-inch wheelbase is about the same as the Tesla Model S’. Volkswagen says the ID.7 has a range of about 435 miles, but that is based on the European testing cycle, so the figure will differ when it comes to the U.S.

The ID.7 boasts a number of high-tech features such as a 15-inch touchscreen, digitally controlled air vents, and an augmented reality head-up display. VW will reveal the final production version sometime in the second quarter of 2023.

VOLVO FOLLOWS AN HD MAP

The Volvo EX90 is a seven-seat electric SUV that the company calls a “highly advanced computer on wheels.” Volvo says the EX90 will have an estimated range of about 300 miles and an electric motor producing up to 496 horsepower. At CES, however, Volvo primarily focused on showing off the EX90′s Google HD map integration.

HD maps provide a greater level of detail about road landmarks and more to improve the awareness the vehicle has of the road. When combined with the EX90′s suite of cameras, radars and sensors, the more detailed maps allow the SUV to have a more accurate understanding of its position on the road. Volvo says the EX90 is equipped with all the technology to enable hands- and eyes-free driving. It won’t be a feature at launch, but Volvo says it will enable the feature when it can assure its safety.

Customers can configure their EX90 starting this fall, but deliveries won’t begin until early 2024.

EDMUNDS SAYS: We’re skeptical of some of the autonomous driving claims being made since this remains a tough nut to crack, but we’re excited about high-tech trucks and color-changing body panels that will arrive in the near future.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Ronald Montoya is a contributor at Edmunds.

Latest in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 21, 2022
Okw2023 01 Hr
Flat-Pack Case Celebrates 50th Anniversary
January 10, 2023
Miller Fab
Automation Offers Labor Shortage Solutions
January 9, 2023
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
CES 2023: Companies Tout Environmental Tech Innovations
January 9, 2023
Related Stories
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Technology
CES 2023: Companies Tout Environmental Tech Innovations
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Technology
Detecting Cyber Risks Before They Lead to Downtime
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Technology
Protecting Your OT Network Without Disrupting Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Technology
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 21, 2022
Miller Fab
Labor
Automation Offers Labor Shortage Solutions
When suppliers automate some indirect labor activities, they can redeploy workers into roles that humans can best perform.
January 9, 2023
People look at a John Deere electric excavator at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Technology
CES 2023: Companies Tout Environmental Tech Innovations
It could be a while before industry walks away from fossil fuels. In the meantime, more companies are taking emissions reductions seriously.
January 9, 2023
U.S. universities now have over 3,000 sustainability programs.
Technology
4 Ways to Close the Green Jobs Skills Gap
Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them.
January 6, 2023
Master Bond
Technology
Electrically Insulative, Toughened Epoxy Meets NASA Low Outgassing Specifications
This two-part, non-drip epoxy system is designed for bonding, sealing and coating applications.
January 5, 2023
Gizmo Sized
Technology
pH Controller with Alarm
A first-of-kind pH controller that tells you when pH is out of range.
January 5, 2023
I Stock 1044976052
Labor
Amazon, Salesforce Cut Jobs in Latest Tech Worker Purge
Amazon alone will cut 18,000 workers.
January 5, 2023
Princeton Tec’s industrial-grade VIZZ series headlamps provide powerful, lasting, reliable, hands-free illumination.
Technology
Industrial-Grade VIZZ Headlamps Maximize Safety, Reliability
The series offers brightness and longevity with dimmability.
January 4, 2023
Access Series Dsp23
Technology
Ultra-Slim Enclosure Air Conditioners Ideal for Door-Mount Applications
The Access Series AC units feature a slim 5-inch profile depth.
January 3, 2023
A Tesla charges at a station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021. Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2022.
Technology
Tesla Sold Record 1.3 Million Vehicles Last Year
It was just shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company's 50% growth target.
January 2, 2023
The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. South Korea's military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday, after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile or drone flying.
Aerospace
Unannounced Rocket Launch Causes UFO Scare
The military didn't notify the general public of the launch because it involved sensitive military security issues.
December 31, 2022
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Key Trends to Remember for 2023
Rising interest rates, a shortage of skilled labor and unresolved supply chain issues will impact everyone, but none more than the underprepared.
December 29, 2022
Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) for the F-35 Lightning II received $75 million in additional funding in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill.
Aerospace
F135 Engine Core Upgrade Gets Another $75M from Omnibus Bill
An upgrade is overdue and will cost billions less than a new engine.
December 28, 2022
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup.
Technology
New May Mobility Exec Wants to Scale Up Driverless Vehicles
The company is testing self-driving vehicles in several locations around the world.
December 28, 2022
Online Safety And Security
Industry 4.0
Manufacturing's Mixed Technology Opens Doors for Cybercrime
Six must-haves for building network resilience.
December 23, 2022